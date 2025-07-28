'Help! My Friend's Husband Is Flirting With Me'

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder Unfear Changemakers tells you how to deal with unwanted attention and protect your friendship.

Has your best friend's ex, boyfriend or husband tried to flirt with you?

How did you react?

Most importantly, did you tell your friend about it?

According to rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, "it's not normal for a friend's husband to flirt or make a pass at you."

Do read Anu Krishna's no-nonsense advice on how to set boundaries and protect your friendship.

Anonymous: Hi Anu, Is it normal for a friend's husband to flirt or make a pass at you despite knowing you are close to his wife?

Recently, my friend's husband has been complimenting my looks excessively.

He texts me late at night.

Once he even tried to touch my hand during a party.

I have been feeling extremely uncomfortable when he is around but I am not sure if I am overthinking or reading too much into this.

Should I confront my friend about her husband's inappropriate behaviour?

I am afraid it would ruin our friendship.

How do I handle this situation where a married man, who is also my friend's husband, is crossing his boundaries?

No, it's not normal for a friend's husband to flirt or make a pass at you unless you have permitted them to do so; implicitly or explicitly.

And when you don't object to it, then it's a green signal for the guy!

To make things uncomfortable for this guy, the next time he tries any Romeo moves like touching your hand or moving closer to you, ask very confidently: Excuse me, do you want to say something to me?

That will give him an indication that you are not okay with this and also indicate to the others that he's violating your physical boundary.

But even after this, if he does not stop, you can talk to your friend and oh, make sure that you save all of his texts... But be prepared to lose your friend as she's not going to choose friendship over her marriage.

