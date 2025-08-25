'Should I Marry A Guy I Haven't Met?'

rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO, Quack Quack, an online dating app, tells you how to stand firm against red flags and unreasonable demands in a relationship.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Are your parents making it clear they want you to get married soon?

Is it okay to insist on meeting your prospective spouse before you agree to the match?

What should you do if your future in-laws are making suggestions that you are think are unreasonable?

Whether it is analysing a prospective match or setting boundaries ahead of a marriage, rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO, Quack Quack, an online dating app, tells you how to stand firm against red flags and unreasonable demands.

Anonymous: Hi I am a female in late 30s.

My parents are looking for arranged marriage set up currently and we connected a guy who is from same city but works in different city.

His parents are in the same place as mine. They met me and are OK to fix the date for marriage.

We had a video call with the guy and they are OK to make a final call with it.

However, I have not met the guy in person which is stopping me from saying Yes.

His family wants me to fly to his city and meet him which also seems little annoying to me.

A few days ago his parents proposed that we fly to a third city and set the meeting which we declined.

I would also like my parents to meet him in person before we make the final call.

Am I being illogical?

No, you are not being illogical at all. In fact, it is very cautious and smart on your part to want to meet the person IRL (in real life) before committing to anything.

It's important to have a conversation, if not two to three in-person meetups, to get to know someone well.

And their demand that you fly around the country to meet them seems a bit excessive indeed.

I'd suggest you tread cautiously and think carefully before making any commitment.

And no matter what anyone says, please stand your ground. You are being extremely smart and this is a big decision.

