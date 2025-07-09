'I'm Scared Of Second Marriage'

rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur explains how to resolve differences when your marriage is in trouble.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Marital relationships require immense patience and sacrifice.

What can you do when your partner mentions the word divorce?

How will you discuss the separation with your child/children?

Does the thought of a second marriage sound scary?

rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur, a therapist and marriage counsellor based out of Amritsar, offers thoughtful advice.

Anonymous: I am a 46-year-old male living separately from my wife and child because of some unresolved issues.

My wife has asked for a divorce. The child, 12 years of age, is likely to prefer staying with her mother.

The thought of a second marriage scares me a lot.

Should I continue living separately and meet the child over weekends and not go for divorce?

My wife is not so keen for a second marriage.

Hello Sir. I understand your situation.

At this age, people can get anxious about their future. I would suggest you to talk to your wife and see if she would consider returning for the kid's future.

She can live in a separate room if she feels comfortable but your kid's future and her social and mental health it is important for both of you to live under one roof.

If your wife does not want a second marriage, divorce can be put on hold.

In case you don't want to live together, I suggest you to avoid the thought of a second marriage; you should both concentrate on your kid's future.

Meanwhile, discuss the situation clearly with your daughter and then take a decision.

Encourage your child to do well in life and choose a good career.

You can post your questions to rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur HERE.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.