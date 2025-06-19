Are You Being Forced Into Marriage?

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The recent murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi -- a man his wife Sonam repeatedly refused to marry -- has shocked the nation.

Even today, young women and men are pressured to marry against their will to protect the family's honour and tradition.

When parents fail to listen to their children and society turns its back on them, they have nowhere to go and no one to help them.

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and relationship expert, co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, reaches out to young women and parents, urging them to seek professional help at an appropriate time and start a healthy conversation.

Anu offers practical advice that they can use in different life scenarios:

Scenario 1: How to tell your parents that you don't want to marry

Scenario 2: What can you do if your parents don't approve of your relationship?

Scenario 3: If you are forced to marry against your will, what are the options you have?

Scenario 4: You're stuck in an unhappy marriage. Here's what you should try

