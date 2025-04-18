How Can I Deal With A Stubborn Wife?

You can't control how others behave but you can control how you respond, says rediffGURU Aamish Dhingra, life coach and founder, Cocoweave Coaching International.

Are you staying with your in-laws and extended family post marriage?

Do your parents or in-laws interfere in your personal affairs?

Do you think every fight between you and partner is turning into a family affair?

Managing your emotions can be tricky especially if your partner is stubborn and has ego issues.

'When emotions take over, ask yourself: Who holds the power in the conversation -- you or the reaction?' suggests rediffGURU Aamish Dhingra, life coach and founder of Cocoweave Coaching International, while counselling a married individual who is struggling to manage his stubborn wife and interfering in-laws.

Anonymous: I am 30 years old, I don't have a father.

My family consists of my brother, mother, wife and our one-year-old daughter.

My wife and I always fight.

In every fight, my brother-in-law and mother-in-law interfere in everything. They keep my wife's ego high.

My wife also doesn't listen to me. She listens to her mother.

I am fed up with the fights.

My wife behaves stubbornly. What should I do? Please suggest a solution.

What if the real issue isn't the fights but the pattern they keep following?

Every argument seems to have the same players, the same reactions and the same outcome. But if nothing changes, where does that leave you?

When emotions take over, ask yourself: Who holds the power in the conversation -- you or the reaction?

If external voices are shaping your marriage, how much space is left for your own voice?

You can't control how others behave but you can control how you respond.

If the same approach keeps leading to conflict, what would happen if you changed the way you engage?

Would setting boundaries feel different if they came from a place of clarity rather than frustration?

Would communication shift if the goal was to understand rather than to win?

The question isn't just how to stop the fights; it's how to break the cycle. Where do you start?

