Huawei MatePad Pro Max: Unpacking New Tablet Features

Huawei has a brand-new tablet!

The Huawei MatePad Pro Max features a 13.2-inch flexible OLED PaperMatte display, runs on HarmonyOS 4.3, and boasts a 50 MP rear camera, making it a versatile device for productivity and entertainment.

Very, very slim, durable, crystal clear images and a high-powered 50 MP rear lens

All photographs: Kind courtesy Huawei

1. Display: Flexible OLED PaperMatte Display

Featuring 13.2-inch display, this device combines a premium flexible OLED PaperMatte screen with stunning 3000 × 2000 clarity, delivering sharp detail, smooth visuals.

2. Design: Slim And Lightweight

With an ultra-slim profile measuring just 4.7 mm, the MatePad Pro Max blends a sleek, lightweight design, weighing around 499 gm for the standard version and approximately 509 gm for the elegant PaperMatte edition.

3. Processor: HarmonyOS 4.3

Powered by the sleek HarmonyOS 4.3 platform, the tablet pairs smooth everyday performance with generous 12 GB memory and ample storage choices of 256 GB or 512 GB.

4. Camera: f/1.8 aperture, RearAF

Capture stunning high-resolution shots with the powerful 50 MP rear lens. The 12 MP front-facing camera ensures clear video calls and beautifully-detailed selfies.

5. Battery: 10300 mAh battery

Equipped with a high-capacity built-in battery, it offers up to 9660 mAh in EU regions and 10300 mAh elsewhere, delivering dependable all-day power.

Actual performance may differ slightly depending on usage, and the battery is permanently sealed within the device for a sleek, seamless design.

6. Smart Accessories: M-Pencil Pro And Glide Keyboard

The gadget combines cutting-edge connectivity, precise navigation support and a desktop-style WPS Office experience.

Supporting the Huawei M-Pencil Pro and Huawei Glide Keyboard, the tablet transforms into a versatile workspace for smooth writing, and efficient everyday productivity.

7. Audio: 6 Speakers

An immersive entertainment experience is delivered via a powerful six-speaker setup paired with Huawei Sound technology, while four integrated microphones ensure crystal-clear voice capture for calls, meetings, and recordings.

8. Huawei MatePad Pro Max Pricing

The Huawei MatePad Pro Max enters the premium tablet market with prices beginning at around €1,399, roughly Rs 157,100 for the 12 GB + 256 GB PaperMatte version in Space Grey with a folio case, while models paired with the Huawei Glide Keyboard climb to approximately €1,649, roughly Rs 1,85,100 for the top-tier 12 GB + 512 GB edition in Blue.