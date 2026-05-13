OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Gets 7,000 mAh Battery, 144Hz Screen

The OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite is a fresh addition in the Nord CE Lite range.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7000-series processor, the handset delivers dependable everyday speed, while its dual rear camera setup is headlined by a sharp 50 MP main sensor for detailed photography.

A sturdy, reliable phone with a good display and a enviable 7,000 mAh battery

All photographs: Kind courtesy OnePlus

1. Display

The phone features a spacious 17.07 cm display that delivers very clear Full HD+ clarity, with an ultra-smooth refresh capability reaching 144 Hz.

2. Design

It measures 16.59 cm x 7.60 cm with a refined 0.85 cm profile that sits comfortably in the hand, despite its robust 208 gm weight. Adding to its durability, the handset also meets tough MIL-STD-810H standards.

3. Performance

The OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite runs on the latest OxygenOS 16.0 built around Android 16, delivering a smooth user experience. Driven by the advanced MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset alongside the high-speed Arm Mali-G615 graphics engine, it is capable of handling multitasking.

4. Battery

The device packs a huge 7,000 mAh battery with rapid 45W charging support for quick top-ups, plus 10W reverse charging to power other gadgets on the go.

5. Camera

It features a 50 MP primary lens, paired with a depth sensor for detailed and natural-looking shots, while the 8 MP front-facing camera is ideal for clear selfies and video calls.

6. Clear Sound

The phone delivers immersive audio through dual stereo speakers with an enhanced 300 per cent Ultra Volume feature for louder, clearer sound. OReality Audio adds a more cinematic listening experience, while built-in noise reduction helps keep calls crisp and distraction-free.

7. Pricing And Colours

Available in Vivid Mint and Hyper Black. Sales began May 12. Pricing starts at ₹20,999 for the 6 GB + 128 GB variant, ₹22,999 for the 8 GB + 128 GB model, while the top-end 8 GB + 256 GB edition is available for ₹25,999.