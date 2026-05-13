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Home  » Get Ahead » OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Gets 7,000 mAh Battery, 144Hz Screen

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Gets 7,000 mAh Battery, 144Hz Screen

By REDIFF GADGETS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 13, 2026 09:54 IST

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The OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite is a fresh addition in the Nord CE Lite range.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7000-series processor, the handset delivers dependable everyday speed, while its dual rear camera setup is headlined by a sharp 50 MP main sensor for detailed photography.

A sturdy, reliable phone with a good display and a enviable 7,000 mAh battery

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

All photographs: Kind courtesy OnePlus

1. Display

The phone features a spacious 17.07 cm display that delivers very clear Full HD+ clarity, with an ultra-smooth refresh capability reaching 144 Hz.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

2. Design

It measures 16.59 cm x 7.60 cm with a refined 0.85 cm profile that sits comfortably in the hand, despite its robust 208 gm weight. Adding to its durability, the handset also meets tough MIL-STD-810H standards.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

3. Performance

The OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite runs on the latest OxygenOS 16.0 built around Android 16, delivering a smooth user experience. Driven by the advanced MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset alongside the high-speed Arm Mali-G615 graphics engine, it is capable of handling multitasking.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

4. Battery

The device packs a huge 7,000 mAh battery with rapid 45W charging support for quick top-ups, plus 10W reverse charging to power other gadgets on the go.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

5. Camera

It features a 50 MP primary lens, paired with a depth sensor for detailed and natural-looking shots, while the 8 MP front-facing camera is ideal for clear selfies and video calls.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

6. Clear Sound

The phone delivers immersive audio through dual stereo speakers with an enhanced 300 per cent Ultra Volume feature for louder, clearer sound. OReality Audio adds a more cinematic listening experience, while built-in noise reduction helps keep calls crisp and distraction-free.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

7. Pricing And Colours

Available in Vivid Mint and Hyper Black. Sales began May 12. Pricing starts at ₹20,999 for the 6 GB + 128 GB variant, ₹22,999 for the 8 GB + 128 GB model, while the top-end 8 GB + 256 GB edition is available for ₹25,999.

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