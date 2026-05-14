Sony Xperia 1 VIII Launched With Advanced Camera and AI Features

Sony launches Xperia 1 VII smartphone featuring premium cameras, AI enhancements, OLED display, and flagship performance.
The Xperia 1 VII packs a 2-day battery, camera with AI assistant, stereo speakers, 12 megapixel selfie camera. Read on for more.
Xperia 1 VIII Pricing
The Sony Xperia 1 VIII starts at around ¥2,35,400 (approx Rs 1,43,000) for the entry model featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
Higher trims include the 12 GB + 512 GB version at roughly ¥2,51,900 (about Rs 1,53,000), while the 16 GB + 512 GB option comes in at around ¥2,68,400 (nearly Rs 1,63,000).
At the top end, the flagship 16 GB + 1 TB variant is priced at about ¥2,99,200 (close to Rs 1,81,000).
The handset is available for pre-order through Sony’s official Japan store and comes in a range of pretty colours including Garnet Red, Graphite Black, Iolite Silver, and Native Gold.
Key Points
- Sony launched the Xperia 1 VIII with flagship specifications, AI-powered features, and premium camera-focused hardware capabilities.
- The smartphone features a 6.5-inch OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR visual enhancements support.
- Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, the device offers up to 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage.
- The Xperia 1 VIII carries triple 48 MP rear cameras, wireless charging support, and IP65/IP68 durability certification.
- Sony introduced eco-conscious packaging using plant-based materials, including bamboo and sugarcane to reduce plastic dependency.
2. Display: 120Hz OLED Display
The Sony Xperia 1 VIII comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED panel that offers ultra-smooth 120 Hz motion and rich HDR visuals.
3. Design: Slim yet sturdy
Measuring 162 × 74 × 8.3 mm and tipping the scales at around 200 gm, the handset offers a well-balanced, premium look, comfortable in-hand feel with a slim yet sturdy build.
4. Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip
Driven by Qualcomm's cutting-edge 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 octa-core processor, the device delivers exceptional speed and efficiency.
Paired with up to 16 GB memory and a massive 1 TB internal capacity, it ensures effortless multitasking and ample space, while expandable storage support via microSD up to 2 TB.
5. Camera: Triple 48MP Cameras
This device is equipped with a versatile triple rear camera setup, featuring a 48 MP main sensor for sharp, detailed shots, paired with a 48 MP ultra-wide lens for expansive scenes and a 48 MP telephoto unit for zoomed-in clarity.
On the front, it carries a 12 MP selfie camera, designed to deliver sharp portraits and clear video calls.
6. Battery: 5,000 mAh battery
The phone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and supports Sony's "Gentle" charging technology, available via both wired and wireless methods.
7. IP Rating: IP65 and IP68 certification
It is said to arrive with IP65 and IP68 certification, offering strong protection against dust and water exposure, while the front is safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and the rear is reinforced with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for added durability.
8. Other Features: 3.5 mm headphone jack
The smartphone offers a wide range of connectivity options, including 5G and 4G LTE support, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and even a classic 3.5 mm headphone jack, ensuring seamless connection across all your devices and networks.
9. Eco-conscious Packaging: Eco-Friendly Sony Packaging
The Xperia 1 VIII arrives in eco-conscious packaging made from Sony's OBM (Original Blended Material), a paper-based solution designed with sustainability at its core.
Free from petroleum-based plastics, it incorporates plant-derived sources such as bamboo and sugarcane, and can be shaped to suit diverse packaging requirements while reducing environmental impact.