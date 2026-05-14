Sony Xperia 1 VIII Launched With Advanced Camera and AI Features

Sony launches Xperia 1 VII smartphone featuring premium cameras, AI enhancements, OLED display, and flagship performance.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Sony

The Xperia 1 VII packs a 2-day battery, camera with AI assistant, stereo speakers, 12 megapixel selfie camera. Read on for more.

Xperia 1 VIII Pricing

The Sony Xperia 1 VIII starts at around ¥2,35,400 (approx Rs 1,43,000) for the entry model featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Higher trims include the 12 GB + 512 GB version at roughly ¥2,51,900 (about Rs 1,53,000), while the 16 GB + 512 GB option comes in at around ¥2,68,400 (nearly Rs 1,63,000).

At the top end, the flagship 16 GB + 1 TB variant is priced at about ¥2,99,200 (close to Rs 1,81,000).

The handset is available for pre-order through Sony’s official Japan store and comes in a range of pretty colours including Garnet Red, Graphite Black, Iolite Silver, and Native Gold.