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Sony Xperia 1 VIII Launched With Advanced Camera and AI Features

By REDIFF GADGETS
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 17:07 IST

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Sony launches Xperia 1 VII smartphone featuring premium cameras, AI enhancements, OLED display, and flagship performance.

Sony Xperia 1 8

All photographs: Kind courtesy Sony

The Xperia 1 VII packs a 2-day battery, camera with AI assistant, stereo speakers, 12 megapixel selfie camera. Read on for more.

Xperia 1 VIII Pricing

The Sony Xperia 1 VIII starts at around ¥2,35,400 (approx Rs 1,43,000) for the entry model featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Higher trims include the 12 GB + 512 GB version at roughly ¥2,51,900 (about Rs 1,53,000), while the 16 GB + 512 GB option comes in at around ¥2,68,400 (nearly Rs 1,63,000).

At the top end, the flagship 16 GB + 1 TB variant is priced at about ¥2,99,200 (close to Rs 1,81,000).

The handset is available for pre-order through Sony’s official Japan store and comes in a range of pretty colours including Garnet Red, Graphite Black, Iolite Silver, and Native Gold.

Key Points

  • Sony launched the Xperia 1 VIII with flagship specifications, AI-powered features, and premium camera-focused hardware capabilities.
  • The smartphone features a 6.5-inch OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR visual enhancements support.
  • Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, the device offers up to 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage.
  • The Xperia 1 VIII carries triple 48 MP rear cameras, wireless charging support, and IP65/IP68 durability certification.
  • Sony introduced eco-conscious packaging using plant-based materials, including bamboo and sugarcane to reduce plastic dependency.

2. Display: 120Hz OLED Display

The Sony Xperia 1 VIII comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED panel that offers ultra-smooth 120 Hz motion and rich HDR visuals.

3. Design: Slim yet sturdy

Sony Xperia 1 8

Measuring 162 × 74 × 8.3 mm and tipping the scales at around 200 gm, the handset offers a well-balanced, premium look, comfortable in-hand feel with a slim yet sturdy build.

4. Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip

Sony Xperia 1 8

Driven by Qualcomm's cutting-edge 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 octa-core processor, the device delivers exceptional speed and efficiency.

Paired with up to 16 GB memory and a massive 1 TB internal capacity, it ensures effortless multitasking and ample space, while expandable storage support via microSD up to 2 TB.

5. Camera: Triple 48MP Cameras

Sony Xperia 1 8

This device is equipped with a versatile triple rear camera setup, featuring a 48 MP main sensor for sharp, detailed shots, paired with a 48 MP ultra-wide lens for expansive scenes and a 48 MP telephoto unit for zoomed-in clarity.

On the front, it carries a 12 MP selfie camera, designed to deliver sharp portraits and clear video calls.

6. Battery: 5,000 mAh battery

Sony Xperia 1 8

The phone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and supports Sony's "Gentle" charging technology, available via both wired and wireless methods.

7. IP Rating: IP65 and IP68 certification

Sony Xperia 1 8

It is said to arrive with IP65 and IP68 certification, offering strong protection against dust and water exposure, while the front is safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and the rear is reinforced with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for added durability.

8. Other Features: 3.5 mm headphone jack

Sony Xperia 1 8

The smartphone offers a wide range of connectivity options, including 5G and 4G LTE support, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and even a classic 3.5 mm headphone jack, ensuring seamless connection across all your devices and networks.

9. Eco-conscious Packaging: Eco-Friendly Sony Packaging

Sony Xperia 1 8

The Xperia 1 VIII arrives in eco-conscious packaging made from Sony's OBM (Original Blended Material), a paper-based solution designed with sustainability at its core.

Free from petroleum-based plastics, it incorporates plant-derived sources such as bamboo and sugarcane, and can be shaped to suit diverse packaging requirements while reducing environmental impact.

REDIFF GADGETS

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