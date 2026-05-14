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Home  » Get Ahead » Acer Iconia iM11-22M5G Launched At ₹25,499

Acer Iconia iM11-22M5G Launched At ₹25,499

By REDIFF GADGETS
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May 14, 2026 10:44 IST

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The Acer Iconia iM11-22M5G combines sleek design with impressive everyday performance, featuring an expansive 11.45-inch display with brilliant 450-nit brightness for smooth and vibrant visuals.

Equipped with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, it handles multitasking effortlessly, while the 16 MP rear, 8 MP front, and 2 MP macro cameras capture every detail with clarity.

Complete with a fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi and 5G VoLTE connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, Android 15, and a premium slim metal finish in silver, it's built for work, entertainment and life on the move.

It is available at an attractive price of ₹25,499 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model. This tablet can be purchased via Acer exclusive outlets, the official Acer online shop, as well as on leading platforms including Amazon and Flipkart.

An all-around tablet with a 11.45-inch 2.2K 90Hz display, high-speed 5G connectivity -- appropriate for streaming as well as office/school work

Acer Iconia Tab

1. Display

Enjoy an immersive 11.45-inch 2.2K screen featuring an ultra-fluid 90 Hz refresh rate, responsive multi-touch controls and advanced in-cell technology for a seamless viewing experience.

Acer Iconia Tab

2. Processor

Powered by MediaTek 8791 CPU, a high-speed eight-core processor reaching up to 2.4 GHz and paired with the latest Android 15 platform, this device delivers swift performance, effortless multitasking, and a remarkably smooth user experience.

Acer Iconia Tab

3. Audio

The tablet offers experience-rich, room-filling sound with four PureVoice stereo speakers, crafted to deliver crystal-clear audio and deeper immersion whether you're streaming films, gaming, attending video chats or revising notes.

Acer Iconia Tab

4. Camera

You can capture sharp selfies and crystal-clear video calls with the 8 MP front camera, while the powerful 16 MP rear lens lets you snap detailed photos and record moments with impressive clarity.

Acer Iconia Tab

5. Battery

Stay powered throughout the day with a robust 7400 mAh battery, complemented by rapid 18 W fast charging to keep you connected and ready without long waits.

Acer Iconia Tab

6. Design

Finished in an elegant silver shade, this sleek and lightweight device measures just 7.85 mm thin and weighs approximately 535 gm, offering a stylish yet comfortable feel for everyday use.

Acer Iconia Tab

7. Inside The Box

When you unbox the tablet it comes with a charging adaptor, USB cable, stylus pen support, earphones and warranty documentation, all backed by a reassuring one-year manufacturer's guarantee.

REDIFF GADGETS

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