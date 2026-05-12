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Vivo X300 FE: Flagship Features, India Launch, Pricing Details

By REDIFF GADGETS
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May 12, 2026 09:59 IST

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The Vivo X300 FE arrives in three stylish finishes: Urban Olive, Lilac Purple and Noir Black, offering a premium and modern look.

Built to withstand harsh conditions, it carries both IP68 and IP69 certifications for strong dust and water resistance. The handset runs on Vivo's latest OriginOS 6 interface, based on Android 16, delivering a smooth and up-to-date software experience.

The latest Vivo smartphone will be available for purchase in India starting May 14, through Flipkart, Amazon and Vivo's official online platform.

Compact, special design, dependable, classy looking, great for portrait photography

Vivo X300 FE

All photographs: Kind courtesy Vivo

1. Display

This phone features a compact 6.31-inch AMOLED display with a sharp 2640 × 1216 resolution, delivering vibrant visuals packed with detail. Its smooth 120 Hz refresh rate ensures fluid scrolling.

Vivo X300 FE

2. Processor

Powering the Vivo X300 FE is Qualcomm's cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, featuring an eight-core architecture built on an advanced 3 nm process for exceptional speed, efficiency, and flagship-level performance.

Vivo X300 FE

3. Design

The handest combines a slim and lightweight design, measuring just 150.83 × 71.76 × 7.99 mm and weighing around 191 gm, making it comfortable to hold and use. Its premium glass rear panel adds a sleek and sophisticated touch to the overall look and feel.

Vivo X300 FE

4. Camera

The phone features a versatile camera setup led by a 50 MP front shooter for detailed selfies and video calls.

On the rear, it combines a 50 MP telephoto lens with optical stabilisation, a high-performance 50 MP main sensor with OIS, and an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, delivering sharp and vibrant shots across different photography styles.

Vivo X300 FE

5. Price

The Vivo X300 FE is priced from ₹79,999 for the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, while the higher-end 512 GB version comes for ₹89,999. Buyers can also benefit from up to 10 per cent instant savings with select bank cards.

Additionally, Vivo's ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 is available separately, alongside a dedicated accessory bundle for photography enthusiasts.

Vivo X300 FE

6. Battery

The model is equipped with a massive 6500 mAh battery for extended everyday usage and supports blazing-fast 90 W FlashCharge technology for quick and convenient power-ups.

REDIFF GADGETS

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