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Home  » Get Ahead » Itel Unveils Zeno 200 With 4-Year Fluency Promise, 128 GB Storage

Itel Unveils Zeno 200 With 4-Year Fluency Promise, 128 GB Storage

By REDIFF GADGETS
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May 11, 2026 09:54 IST

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The Itel Zeno 200 has officially arrived on the market, offered in memory and storage variant alongside three eye-catching finishes Comet Orange, Meteor Titanium, and Nightly Blue.

Designed to deliver dependable everyday performance, the device houses a robust 5,000 mAh power unit capable of lasting through extended use. The smartphone is driven by an octa-core Unisoc processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and an efficient user experience for day-to-day activities.

Experience ultra-smooth visuals with a 120 Hz display, enjoy smarter interactions through the Sola AI Assistant, and count on reliable long-term performance backed by a four-year commitment. Grab the smartphone now for just ₹9,999.

Good price, AI capable, fluid scrolling with an adequate battery

Itel Zeno 200

All photographs: Kind courtesy Itel

1. Display

The handset features a spacious 6.75-inch IPS panel that delivers crisp HD+ visuals for an immersive viewing experience. Its smooth 120 Hz refresh capability ensures fluid scrolling. The display responds smoothly and accurately, even with wet or greasy fingers.

Itel Zeno 200 Processor

2. Processor

The Unisoc T7250 chipset, based on a 12 nm design, powers the smartphone with an octa-core processor clocked at up to 1.8 GHz.

Itel Zeno 200 camera

3. Camera

The smartphone features a 13 MP rear camera with an f/1.85 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size, designed to capture brighter and more detailed shots even in challenging lighting conditions. On the front, a 5 MP selfie sensor handles video calls and self-portraits with clarity.

Itel Zeno 200 IP Rating

4. IP Rating

The IP65 certification means the handset is protected from dust ingress and light water exposure, making it reliable against unexpected showers, accidental splashes and everyday outdoor conditions.

Itel Zeno 200 Military Grade

5. Military Grade

Built with military-grade toughness, the Itel Zeno 200 is engineered to withstand shocks and accidental drops, offering enhanced protection for everyday use.

Itel Zeno 200 Battery

6. Battery

The gadget packs a decently-big 5,000 mAh battery with 15 W fast wired charging support, delivering impressive endurance with up to 46 days of standby time, over 30 hours of music playback, and more than 28 hours of calling on a single charge.

Itel Zeno 200

7. Other Features

Slim and lightweight, the Itel Zeno 200 measures just 8.29 mm in thickness and weighs around 185 gm. The device supports both 2.4 GHz and 5G Hz Wi-Fi bands for stable connectivity, while its display delivers vibrant visuals with an 83.5% NTSC wide colour gamut. Equipped with 4 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB eMMC internal storage.

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