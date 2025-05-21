how to treat frozen shoulder, slip disc

rediffGURU Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan, a senior consultant physiotherapist, guides you on how to identify and treat pain and injuries effectively.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Pexels

What are the simplest exercises for treating a frozen shoulder?

If your legs tremble too much, is it a sign of Parkinson's?

How can you tell if you are suffering from a slipped disc or something else?

rediffGURU Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan, a senior consultant physiotherapist, has been answering questions about how to diagnose and seek treatment for pain and injuries.

Dr Khan has over 13 years of experience specialising in orthopaedic and paediatric physiotherapy.

You can post your health-related questions to rediffGURU Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan HERE.

Anonymous: My mother is having diabetes due to which she got frozen shoulder for the past eight months.

I am taking her for physiotherapy sessions but also she is unable to move her hand completely.

Dear Madam/Sir, thank you for your question.

Sorry to hear about your mother's condition.

Frozen shoulder, or adhesive capsulitis, is a common complication in people with diabetes and can be quite painful and limiting.

Since it has been eight months, she may be in the frozen or early thawing stage where the pain might reduce but stiffness remains. It's good that she is undergoing physiotherapy as consistent therapy is essential in managing this condition.

Make sure her treatment includes passive and active-assisted range-of-motion exercises, joint mobilisations and stretching techniques specific to the shoulder capsule.

Applying heat before therapy or using ultrasound can help relax the joint and make exercises more effective.

Maintaining good blood sugar control is also crucial as uncontrolled diabetes can worsen inflammation and delay healing.

If progress is slow, consult her doctor about additional options like corticosteroid injections, hydrodilatation or even manipulation under anaesthesia in resistant cases.

Encouraging her to perform gentle home exercises daily, even if painful, is important to prevent further stiffness.

Recovery from frozen shoulder is often slow and can take 12 to 18 months but steady improvement is possible with the right approach. I wish your mother a smooth and speedy recovery.

Skt: I have developed slip discs between my L4-L5 and L5-S1 position of back bone.

The problem was detected in 2010. Now I am 60 years old.

Occasionally I am facing sciatic pain issues during which I need to be in bed rest.

Please suggest some remedies including the do's and don'ts. Thank you

Dear Mr Skt, thank you for your query.

As a physiotherapist, I understand how challenging slip discs (L4-L5 and L5-S1) can be, especially with recurring sciatic pain.

Managing this condition requires a combination of professional physiotherapy and consistent home care.

Physiotherapy is crucial; it helps reduce pain without surgery, prevents recurrence by strengthening core and spinal muscles and improves mobility for long term relief.

I strongly recommend attending 10 to 15 physiotherapy sessions at a nearby clinic where you'll receive manual therapy, targeted exercises (like McKenzie extensions or Williams flexions, depending on what eases your pain), sciatic nerve glides and postural training. These sessions will also teach you safe exercises to continue at home such as gentle stretches and strengthening.

At home, avoid forward bending, heavy lifting or prolonged sitting/standing; take breaks every 30 minutes.

Use a lumbar support pillow while sitting and sleep in a back-friendly position (either on your side with a pillow between your knees or on your back with a pillow under your knees).

Staying active with controlled movements is key but avoid high-impact activities like jumping.

Commit to the initial physiotherapy sessions, then maintain your exercises regularly at home. Consistency is vital for recovery and preventing flare-ups. Wishing you a quick recovery!

Stay patient and diligent; your efforts will make a difference.

Mehul: My right leg starts to shake or tremble when standing on both legs.

My mother was suffering from Parkinson's disease. Am I also heading for the same disease?

Dear Mr Mehul, thank you for your question.

As a physiotherapist, I understand your concern, especially given your family history.

Your leg trembling while standing could be due to muscle fatigue, essential tremor or orthostatic tremor, not necessarily Parkinson’s disease (PD).

PD tremors usually occur at rest, not while standing, and are accompanied by stiffness or slowness. Since your mother had PD, consulting a neurologist is important for proper evaluation.

A physiotherapist can assess your strength and balance to rule out muscle-related causes.

Early diagnosis is key but many tremors are manageable.

Don't assume it's PD yet, get checked to be sure.

Don't panic, many tremors are treatable and not progressive. I wish you a quick recovery.

You can post your health-related questions to rediffGURU Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan HERE.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.