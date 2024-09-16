Can Vitamin Loss Lead To Shoulder Pain?

Low vitamin level can cause health issues, warns rediffGURU Nidhi Gupta.

rediffGURU Nidhi Gupta is a physiotherapist and the founder of the Merahki Holistic Wellness Company.

She has 20 years of experience in helping patients diagnose and manage chronic pain.

Nidhi also prescribes exercises that help deal with to deal with, and heal from, pain.

Pankaj: Which is the best therapy to treat cervical spondylosis with C5-C6 disc bulge?

Dear Pankaj, one of the best ways to treat a disc bulge is via the McKenzie method (a type of treatment for spinal and musculoskeletal disorders).

In my past 20 years of physiotherapy journey, I have seen excellent results with the McKenzie method.

Please go to a McKenzie certified physiotherapist, let them evaluate in detail and accordingly prescribe the exercises.

In a few extreme cases when physiotherapy doesn't work, you will need to visit your orthopaedic doctor and see if medicines/surgery is required for your case.

All the best!

Anonymous: I feel pain in lower back along with shooting pain from the hip joint.

I feel pain in my shoulder while rotating them.

Hello Anonymous. Have you done an X-ray for your back and shoulder?

Have you done your blood reports recently?

What are your vitamin D3 and vitamin B12 levels?

When is your pain worse? When is it better? How did it start?

How is your overall diet?

Are you overweight?

Are you sitting for long hours?

Since how long has your pain been there?

It would be best for you to visit an orthopaedic or physiotherapist once as it is important to understand the root cause of your back pain and shoulder pain and accordingly help you out.

Anonymous: Hello Dr, I have restless legs.

If I walk for more than 5 km in a day, my feet become cold.

I have a tendency to shake my legs while I am asleep.

Which specialist should I consult?

Hello Anonymous. Have you done all your blood tests recently especially for iron, vitamin D3 and vitamin B12?

Deficiencies in these could contribute to restless legs syndrome so once please get all these checked.

A gentle massage, taking a warm shower, eating fresh fruits and including more leafy greens in your diet may help you.

Please visit a neurologist as well.

