Can Sitting Too Long Cause Neck, Back Pain?

rediffGURU Nidhi Gupta, a physiotherapist with 20 years of experience, offers advice on how to heal from pain and injuries.

You can post your health-related questions to rediffGURU Nidhi Gupta HERE.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Picas Joe/Pexels.com

Do you often wake up in the middle of the night with acute neck or shoulder pain?

Have you been suffering from a backache for many months now?

How can you get better?

rediffGURU Nidhi Gupta, a physiotherapist and the founder of Merahki Holistic Wellness Company, suggests what you can do. She has over 20 years of experience treating patients and helping them heal from injuries and lifestyle disorders.

You can post your questions to rediffGURU Dr Nidhi Gupta HERE.





Gopal: My age is 59 years. I have backache for one year.

So I get tired soon when I sit for a long time. Please advise what to do.

Hello Gopal. I need to understand the cause of your back pain. Is it due to bone degeneration, slipped disc, muscle spasm, etc?

Are your Vitamin D3 and B12 levels okay? Have you taken treatment for your back from an orthopaedic or a physiotherapist?

Backache is the symptom; we need to always know the cause first to be able to help.

Generally, it is good to get up every one hour from sitting posture, walk around and stretch a bit to avoid backache. Also, core muscles strengthening can help a lot.

Please go to a physiotherapist once if you have not visited one already and they can guide you towards a stronger back.

All the best!

Rahul: Hello Mam, I am suffering from nerve compression (feels like an injection is being pierced) on my shoulder area.

It increases especially if I drive a scooty/bike for long hours.

I have been doing neck exercises for many months but there is no respite.

How can I overcome this pain? Please suggest.

Hello Rahul, Have you done your neck X-ray? If yes, what does it show?

You may need to do physiotherapy where they do myofascial release using techniques like cupping, dry needling, etc, for your neck/shoulder muscles.

Many a times the muscles in that area become very tight and, till the trigger points are released, there is no relief.

Anonymous: What are some of the best exercises for a 70-year-old?

What should they avoid?

Hello. Each person has different levels of fitness so the exercises prescribed depend on your body type, current fitness levels and any disease like blood pressure/diabetes you have.

Usually, it is good to walk for 40 to 45 minutes. If possible, light strength and balance training would be good too. Yoga can help at any age to stay fitter as it works on the inner organs too.

There are so many 70 plus people who are so fit that they run marathons.

It would be good to take one session with a fitness trainer or physiotherapist who can understand the current health status and guide you about the exercises you can do.

You can post your health-related questions to rediffGURU Dr Nidhi Gupta HERE.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.