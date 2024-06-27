How To Stop Kids From Eating Junk Food

Ensure that the meals provided in their tiffins and snack breaks are colourful, says Dr Imran Patel.

Does your child snack too frequently?

How often does s/he reach out for a packet of chips or munchies over fruits or a bowl of nuts?

Do you worry that your child may be addicted to junk food?

In my practice as a paediatrician, the issue of children's addiction to junk food is a concern most parents frequently raise.

Identifying and rectifying the source of this addiction, along with the recommended course of action to rectify it, can go a long way in improving your child’s health.

Here are five reasons why your child may be addicted to junk food and what you can do to improve their diet.

1. Low fibre and high fat content

Junk foods are deliberately made delicious as they incorporate high amounts of sugar, salt and fats that cause the release of feel-good hormones.

It can make a person have cravings and increase dependency, just like it would if a person was in a state of addiction.

The solution: Gradual reduction

You must gradually and systematically withdraw sugar and fat from your child's diet.

To curb the urge to eat sweets, encourage healthier alternatives like fruits, dates, honey and jaggery.

Healthy substitutes

Trade unhealthy food for better, healthier options. For example, instead of buying readymade snacks, cakes, biscuits, etc, which are usually full of preservatives, make them at home using wholegrain flour and natural sugars.

2. The influence of marketing and advertising

Kids are easily influenced by flashy marketing campaigns and commercials by food companies.

The images and representation of desirable food can be irresistible; this can tempt your child to opt for unhealthy food choices.

The solution: Media literacy

I make sure I inform my child about marketing techniques and how ads are designed to influence our decisions.

Limit screen time

If your child is regularly watching ads or content online, there is a higher chance that s/he may be watching promotional or sponsored ads that promote processed or packaged food.

You may limit their screen time and choose alternatives, like a paid/ad-free subscription to reduce the direct impact of ad campaigns, specifically those that promote junk food.

3. Convenience and accessibility

Junk food is easy to access as compared to healthy, home-cooked meals, especially due to the busy lifestyles in most households.

The solution: Availability of healthy options

It is highly recommended that you replace packaged foods with healthy options that are easily accessible at home.

Fruits and vegetables can be diced and kept ready-to-eat at a convenient place, such as the dining table, for kids to access and enjoy; you can keep tins/bottles of nuts too.

If you are unavailable to cook, you can keep yoghurt or honey as a fresh dressing for healthy, impromptu salads.

Meal prep

Accustom yourself to preparing meals overnight or well in advance so you can avoid grabbing food items that are high in calories and fat.

You can ensure your child has fun by allowing her/him to participate in the food preparation process.

4. Emotional eating

If your kid is under some form of stress or pressure, readily available, packaged, comfort food would be her/his first choice.

The solution: Emotional awareness

You must teach your child how to effectively manage their emotions by expressing them or finding productive outlets -- like talking about it, going for a jog or by participating in activities that they enjoy.

Mindful eating

Ensure your child eats healthy by teaching her/him about hunger and mindfulness; let them enjoy the quality of the food and take into consideration the taste and texture.

Train your child to appreciate the pleasure one derives from food when s/he is hungry as opposed to eating just because s/he is bored.

5. Peer pressure

External sourcing plays a crucial role in influencing the kind of food a child eats.

If their peers have a lot of sweets and processed food, your child may feel the need to adopt that kind of eating behaviour.

The solution: Healthy social activities

Ensure that you too eat at least one healthy meal a day.

Practise eating habits that involve social activities like picnics where foods that are preferred include fruits and vegetables or inviting friends over for a healthy meal.

Open dialogue

Discuss issues such as peer pressure and the need to make the right decisions despite group pressure. Educate your child about the importance of nutrition and the key elements required by their bodies.

In order to ensure a change in food habits, try these tips:

1. Lead by example

Children tend to follow what their parents do so when they see their parents eating healthy, they are likely to emulate them.

This means, if parents or grandparents choose the right foods to eat and perhaps attempt to sit together to eat a meal, it can help create a positive environment for your child to pick up healthy eating habits.

2. Involve your child

Let your child to help choose groceries and plan and cook meals. This encourages them to explore new and healthy food as part of their diet.

3. Educate them about nutrition

Make sure that your child knows certain kinds of foods have an effect on her/his body.

Engage them with educational books, games and any other instructional videos that are age-appropriate; speak to them in a language and tone they understand easily.

4. Make healthy eating fun

Prepare healthy food in small, colourful and exciting portions that look inviting to young children.

Ensure that the meals provided for their snack and lunch breaks are colourful because that makes it more attractive to younger kids.

You can introduce new food items in an artistic way like using a toothpick or stick to help them pick their cut fruit or grilled veggies.

5. Positive reinforcement

Never fail to applaud your child when s/he makes the right choice.

Always let her/him know that making the right food choices is the best thing they can do for their health.

Getting your child to eat healthy food from a young age involves dedication and consistency.

Altering their eating habits and helping them switch from consuming junk food to home-cooked food cannot happen overnight.

You can follow the above tips to help your child make a gradual switch to healthier eating choices.

Dr Imran Patel is MBBS, MD (Paediatrics) and director at the Asian Children Hospital, Ahmedabad.

