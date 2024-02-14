Is Your Child Rude? Doesn't Like To Eat?

'My advice is no TV or phone during meal time and no junk food in between meals, especially sweet things,' says rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna, a paediatrician with over 25 years of experience.

Is your child taking too long to eat food?

Does s/he tend to lose temper easily?

How much TV time should be allowed for a 10 year old?

rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna, a paediatrician with over 25 years of experience, offers expert advice on how you can ensure your child is healthy and happy.

Vikas: Hi my daughter is 6 years old. She is a slow eater and eats very small portions of food.

Her weight is 14 kg and height is also low. Kindly suggest how to improve her food intake and height.

She will need to be examined for anaemia and other nutritional deficiencies.

Blood tests may be needed too.

My advice is no TV or phone during meal time and no junk food in between meals, especially sweet things.

Rahul: Hello Mam, my son is 10 years old. He is very lazy. He is not doing any exercise neither listening to me.

He does not agree to go to cricket/karate or any other class.

He just wants to play mobile games and watch TV. He is not ready to do outdoor activities.

Due to this his weight has increased, his stomach and chest have come out.

He is behaving arrogantly with his mother usually. Please guide me.

Make a proper timetable with only one hour of screen time.

There should be demarcation of time for play and outdoor activities.

For rude behaviour, screen time should be cancelled.

If necessary, consult a child psychologist.

Mutahir: My son is 2 years 2 months old. He weighs about 11 kg now and is pretty active.

We are worried about his speech delay. He is not saying any words. He is only blabbering and trying to make sounds like 'appa' 'oooo' 'abba' and 'mamama'.

He screams and says nothing else. We have shown him to a pediatrician, ENT and psychiatrist. They say it's normal.

We have also done BERA test and result were normal.

Doctors have advised us to reduce screen time for the baby and train him at home.

As prescribed by doctors we are giving him Omega 3 syrup and iron supplements.

Is there anything we are missing out on?

Should we be worried? Is there any other specialist that we should consult? Kindly guide us.

Screen time for a two year old should be zero.

Read stories to him, show him charts and books with single words and pictures.

No TV too even during meal times. No mobiles or tablets at all.

A speech therapist will be able to help.

