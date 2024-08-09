How To Burn 500 Calories Every Day

Have three proper meals.

Include protein with every meal.

Reduce a bit of carb in your diet.

Along with proper exercise, eating whole foods is equally important, advises rediffGURU Shreya Shah.

Ask rediffGURU Shreya Shah your diet and nutrition-related questions HERE.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malvika Raaj Bagga/Instagram

Are you struggling to lose/gain weight?

Has your weight loss goal hit a plateau?

What can you do so that you can burn 500 calories in a day?

How can you make changes in your diet to improve your overall fitness?

rediffGURU Shreya Shah, founder of Health Fuel, is a clinical nutritionist, a certified diabetes educator and a weight loss expert.

A Fit India ambassador, she has been helping people manage thyroid, diabetes and other lifestyle problems with the right diet and nutrition plan for nearly a decade.

You can ask rediffGURU Shreya Shah your diet and nutrition-related questions HERE.





Hemanth Reddy: Hello doctor, I am Hemanth, 22 years old.

I want myself look fit and handsome. So I have started my daily workout.

My aim is to burn 500 calories everyday.

My daily routine includes 20 minutes of jogging, 100 sun salutations and some HIIT workouts.

Coming to my diet, it's nothing special.

I have two meals of rice and vegetables everyday. But my mother is worried about me because she thinks that I am doing heavy physical work and no proper food.

She always fights with me to stop this as it makes my face look like a patient.

She said that I am getting weaker and weaker day by day as my face is looking dull. I don't understand what to do.

Wanting to be fit is everyone's goal, right?

Please suggest a good diet for me. It should not affect my outer appearance especially my face. Thanks in advance.

Have three proper meals.





Include protein with every meal.





Reduce a bit of carb in your diet.





Along with proper exercise, eating whole foods is equally important.





Avoid packaged and processed foods.





Have a good sleep schedule of minimum seven to eight hours/day.





Sneha: My LDL cholesterol is 128.

What should be my diet?

Can the level go down by taking precautions?

Shift from refined oil to cold pressed or filtered oil.





Avoid processed and packaged foods.





Include good quality protein and fat in your diet.





Exercise regularly. Include about 30 to 40 minutes of walk plus strength training three times a week.





Get quality sleep of approximately seven hours.





Manage your stress well.





Pratik: I am 38 years old.

My stomach area is large.

I walk daily 1 hour but I am not getting results.

I have stopped using wheat products and milk products.

Include adequate protein with every meal.





Have an early dinner.





Post meal, go for a 15 to 20 minute walk.





Preferably shift from refined oil to cold pressed oil.





Prioritise quality sleep.





Manage stress better





Avoid processed and packaged food.

You can ask rediffGURU Shreya Shah your diet and nutrition-related questions HERE.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.