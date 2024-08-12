How To Control Thyroid, Diabetes

Thyroid hormones control your metabolism. So if your thyroid level is less, active metabolism is affected, cautions rediffGURU Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan.



rediffGURU Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan, head of wellness for senior citizens at Chennai's Columbia Pacific Communities, can answer your queries.

She specialises in general medicine, child development and senior citizen care and has been practising for 30 years.

Anonymous: I have been suffering from diabetes for the last 45 years.

Microalbuminuria is 43.82; serum creatinine is 1.1 in the testing a few days back.

Age is 81. Please suggest medication.

There is impact on your kidney which explains albuminuria (a sign of kidney disease, when you have high albumin in your urine).

Kindly reduce preservatives in your diet.

Restrict your salt intake.

Avoid pickles and papad.

If you have non-veg in your diet, avoid red meat.

Avoid all kinds of processed food as well.





Rajneet: Hello ma'am, I am Rajneet Kaur from Delhi.

I am 44 years old and have been facing a major issue with acidity since 2014, following my cesarean delivery.

I have been taking Rantac or Zintac daily to address this issue.

Recently, I started experiencing continuous dizziness, prompting me to undergo a regular blood test.

In the report dated April 7, 2024, the following results were obtained: HbA1c = 6.20, HS-CRP = 3.31, SERUM Iron = 24.6, UBIC = 382, TIBC = 407.4,

Transferrin Saturation = 6.04 per cent, and Ferritin = 3.00.

After a month of medication, I underwent another test on May 28, 2024, which revealed the following results: HbA1c = 5.9 per cent, Ferritin = 2.8, and HS-CRP = 1.85.

I have been told that my ferritin levels might be decreasing due to the acidity medication.

I am seeking advice on the best solution for my acidity problem.

Which doctor should I consult for my specific issues?

Avoid spicy food.

Have small frequent meals instead of three main meals, ie breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Include two snacks -- mid-day at 10.30 am and mid-evening at 3.30 pm.

Early dinner by 6 pm is very important.





Niranjan: Hi Dr Karthiyayini, my triglycerides are always high, in the 200-400 range, cholesterol is 205, and TSH is always abnormal (it is very high)

Mental stress: Yes.

Good lifestyle: Yes, I go swimming, walking, and exercise along with healthy food.

Medication: Thyronorm 65 mcg.

What else shall I do to control thyroid and triglycerides?



Thyroid hormones control your metabolism as they lift the matter (the food you eat) and transforms it into energy.

So if your thyroid level is less, active metabolism is affected.

Along with thyroid hormone replacement, you need to follow a dietary discipline of avoiding fried food and having an early dinner before 6 pm.

