How Kerala Celebrates Onam!

From Vallam Kali (the snake boat race) to Puli Kali (the tiger dance), Onam in Kerala is nothing short of a grand cultural extravaganza that blends culture and tradition and brings communities together.

Onam is the 10-day harvest festival that celebrates the homecoming of King Mahabali.

Celebrated by Malayalis across the world, Onam blends culture and tradition and brings the state's different communities together.

Onam commenced on Attam (the first day in the Malayalam month of Chingam), August 26, and will conclude on Thiruvonam which falls on September 5.

Check out how different communities unite to keep the spirit of Onam alive through food, games and rituals.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohanlal/Instagram IMAGE: During the 10 days, beginning from Attam, houses are cleaned and the courtyards are coated with a thin paste of cowdung and later adorned with colourful, intricate pookalams

IMAGE: As Onam is a state festival, most households and communities plan various competitive games across these 10 days. The Vadamvali (tug of war) is one of the most enjoyed rituals. Everyone -- men, women and children -- take part in this fun activity. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pearle Maaney/Instagram

IMAGE: Uriyadi (breaking the pot) -- it's similar to Dahi Handi except that the participants are blindfolded here -- is another thrilling Onam sport. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pearle Maaney/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Midhun Subhash/Wikimedia Commons IMAGE: Pulikali (the tiger dance) -- where men, and now women too , paint their bodies as tigers and perform on the streets -- is a must-watch spectacle during Onam.

IMAGE: Kaikottikali or Thiruvathirakali is a popular dance performed by women young and old as a part of the Onam celebrations.

Usually women dressed in matching kasavu set-saris make a circle around a nilavilakku (lamp) and perform a synchronised devotional dance. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kerala Tourism

IMAGE: Vallam Kali, also known as the snake boat race, is an annual sport held during the months of August or September in Alapuzha and other nearby districts to coincide with Onam.

Dozens of skilled oarsmen men row the chundan vallam (snake boats) in perfect rhythm, singing the traditional vanchipaatu (boat songs) to cheer each other. Photograph: Kind courtesy Riyaz Ahamed/Wikimedia Commons

IMAGE: Kummatikali is another folk tradition observed in Palakkad and Wayanad districts of Kerala where men wear wooden masks depicting various characters from mythology and dress up in colourful, fancy attire and dance to folk tunes to entertain people and welcome Onathappan (it generally represents the Vamana avatar of Lord Vishnu; others consider the pyramid-like structure, usually made of clay or wood, to be King Mahabali). Photograph: Kind courtesy Kerala Tourism

IMAGE: Not just homes and communities, even offices, especially IT companies in Kerala and Bengaluru, have grand Onam celebrations that includes dressing up, ramp walks, kaikottikali and more. Photograph: Kind courtesy Technopark Infosys/Instagram