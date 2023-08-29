Identify The Dishes In An Onam Sadhya

Happy Onam!

If you have plans to head out for a splendid Onam Sadhya, you ought to know your khaana.

We'll help you identify the dishes you're most likely to be served during this gloriously yummy vegetarian feast.

A traditional Onasadhya includes choru or boiled rice, sambar, rasam, moru or buttermilk, banana chips, pappadam, lime pickle,inji puli or tamarind-ginger pickle and vegetable dishes like avial, thoran, olan, pachadi, kaalan.

It is mostly served at lunch and always eaten on a banana leaf.

You end the sadhya with any of these sweet delights -- paal or milk payasam, parippu payasam or ada pradhaman.

Please do click on the items to find the recipe for most of the dishes (except pappadam, for instance).

