Identify The Dishes In An Onam Sadhya

By REDIFF FOOD
Last updated on: August 29, 2023 13:01 IST
Happy Onam!

If you have plans to head out for a splendid Onam Sadhya, you ought to know your khaana.

We'll help you identify the dishes you're most likely to be served during this gloriously yummy vegetarian feast.

A traditional Onasadhya includes choru or boiled rice, sambar, rasam, moru or buttermilk, banana chips, pappadam, lime pickle,inji puli or tamarind-ginger pickle and vegetable dishes like avial, thoran, olan, pachadi, kaalan.

It is mostly served at lunch and always eaten on a banana leaf.

You end the sadhya with any of these sweet delights -- paal or milk payasam, parippu payasam or ada pradhaman.

Please do click on the items to find the recipe for most of the dishes (except pappadam, for instance).

Please CLICK here to see the dishes in the menu and read the recipes!

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF FOOD
