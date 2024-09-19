7 Foods To Reduce Acid Reflux

Certain foods can help prevent flare-ups by reducing stomach acid production and soothing the digestive system, says Dr Gaurav Kumar Patil, consultant-gastroenterology, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre.

Acid reflux, also known as GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease), occurs when stomach acid flows back into the oesophagus, causing discomfort and heartburn.

While medication can provide relief, dietary changes also play an essential role in managing symptoms.

Certain foods can help prevent flare-ups by reducing stomach acid production and soothing the digestive system.

Here's how you can include them into your daily diet:

1. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a great breakfast option for those prone to acid reflux.

This whole grain is high in fibre and low in fat, both of which help promote healthy digestion.

It keeps you full and reduces the chance of overeating, which can worsen acid reflux symptoms.

Start your day with a bowl of oatmeal topped with fruits like bananas or apples for added reflux protection.

2. Bananas

Bananas are a low acid fruit that can help prevent acid reflux by coating the oesophageal lining.

They're also rich in potassium, which supports healthy digestion and helps prevent stomach acid from irritating the oesophagus.

3. Leafy greens

Leafy greens such as spinach, kale and lettuce are alkaline foods that help neutralise stomach acid. They are also low in fat and sugar.

You can include leafy greens in salads, smoothies or as a side dish.

4. Fennel seeds

Fennel has long been used to treat digestive discomfort and it's particularly effective for reducing acid reflux.

The natural compounds in fennel help calm inflammation in the digestive tract, soothing heartburn and indigestion.

Steep the seeds in hot water to make fennel tea.

5. Whole grains

Whole grains like brown rice, quinoa and whole wheat bread are high in fibre, which helps promote healthy digestion and absorbs stomach acid.

They are an excellent alternative to refined grains which can trigger reflux.

Use whole grains as a base for meals, such as brown rice in stir-fries or quinoa in salads.

Whole grain bread is also a good substitute for refined white bread.

6. Poultry

Opt for grilled, baked or broiled chicken. Pair them with steamed vegetables and whole grains for a well-balanced, reflux-friendly meal.

7. Aloe vera

Aloe vera has soothing properties that can reduce inflammation in the oesophagus caused by acid reflux.

Drinking a small amount of aloe vera juice before meals can help coat the oesophagus and prevent irritation from stomach acid.

While diet is an important factor in managing acid reflux, it’s also essential to practice mindful eating habits.

Eating smaller meals, avoiding late-night snacking and staying upright for at least an hour after eating can significantly reduce symptoms.

Keeping a food diary to track trigger foods and reflux-friendly options may also be helpful in managing your condition.

