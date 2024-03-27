How Much Walking/Jogging Is Good For Health?

Adults can aim for a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity weekly, says Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan.

Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan is a senior consultant physiotherapist with over 12 years of experience specialising in orthopaedic and paediatric physiotherapy.

He has served as a technical consultant for the World Health Organisation, the United Nations, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and several national and international NGOs.

Besides physiotherapy, he is keenly interested in disability management, early intervention, geriatric care and assisting children with disabilities.

Ali: How much walking or jogging is good for health? I am 41 years old.

The optimal amount of walking or jogging for health benefits can vary based on individual factors such as current fitness level, overall health status and personal objectives.

However, general guidelines suggest aiming for a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity weekly for adults, as recommended by health authorities like the World Health Organisation.

Moderate-intensity walking typically involves brisk walking where conversation is possible but singing would be challenging.

Vigorous-intensity walking entails walking at a faster pace, possibly uphill, where maintaining a conversation without pausing for breath becomes difficult.

For jogging or running, the focus is usually on vigorous-intensity aerobic activity, characterised by a pace that significantly elevates heart rate and breathing.

Given your age of 41, it's crucial to gradually increase activity levels if you're new to exercise or have been inactive.

Consulting with a healthcare professional before starting a new exercise regimen, particularly if you have underlying health issues, is advisable.

Remember, these are general recommendations and individual circumstances may warrant adjustments.

It's essential to listen to your body, set realistic goals and prioritise safety and gradual progression in your fitness journey.

Anonymous: I am 56 years old male. Body weight 96 kg height 5'4".

I want reduce my belly fat.

Tell me how I can do it.

I am having high blood pressure, taking tablets and medicine for thyroid also.

The only way to reduce fat is to burn fat through aerobic exercise and reduce calorie intake.

Do visit a dietician for reducing calorie intake.

Also, have a discussion with a fitness trainer.

Anonymous: What is the best medicine/exercise to treat bone on bone knee pain in old osteoarthritis patients?

There are a variety of exercises that can be performed for knee pain in osteoarthritis patients which include static quads, VMO strengthening, straight leg raising and hamstring curls.

