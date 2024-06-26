Can Drinking Coffee Cause Acidity?

It is possible that the sugar in your coffee can contribute toward acidity, says rediffGURU Shreya Shah.

Excess sugar and caffeine will trigger acidity.



What is the best possible diet for diabetics to keep their blood sugar under check?

Can drinking coffee cause heartburn, acidity or gastric issues?

How can you regulate your meal plan and timings to reduce fat and lose weight?

rediffGURU Shreya Shah, founder of Health Fuel, is a clinical nutritionist, a certified diabetes educator and a weight loss expert.

A Fit India ambassador, she has been helping people manage thyroid, diabetes and other lifestyle problems with the right diet and nutrition plan for nearly a decade.

Deepika: Hello Dr. I have been diabetic for the last 10 years.

I am 42 years old.

My sugar level generally remains at 300 hba1c 12.

I have taken so many medicines including insulin, but there is no effect.

All other body tests are normal.

What diet would you suggest for me?

To balance your blood sugar, follow the following instructions:

Add protein with every meal (milk, curd, paneer, egg, chicken, fish).

Replace refined oil with cold-pressed or filtered oil.

Avoid refined flour products like bread, biscuits, khari, rusk...

Avoid sugar honey and jaggery in your diet.

Avoid fruit juices, coconut water and sugarcane juice.

Take a post-meal walk for 15 to 20 minutes.

Get quality sleep for seven hours.

Manage your stress levels.

Note: Please speak to your diabetologist once; they will be able to help you adjust the medicine/insulin dosage.

Rahul: I was never a heavy coffee drinker but I used to enjoy an occasional cup in the office or have a cold coffee with friends or family.

However, in the past year or so, having a cappuccino causes me acidity/heartburn/gas.

I have now avoided drinking it.

I have even reduced milk tea consumption.

What can be the reason for this? Is there something I can do?

It is possible that the sugar in your coffee can contribute toward acidity. Excess sugar and caffeine will trigger acidity.

Gut issues are also closely related to mental health. So observe your stress levels; if it is high, then find a way to manage it.

A sedentary lifestyle, irregular meal patterns, irregular sleep patterns and oily and spicy foods all trigger acidity.

Anonymous: I'm 42 years, 5.3 height, 65 kg, I am overweight. I have many health issues and consult with many doctors.

I have PCOS, IBS, vertigo, breathing problems, fatty liver, and low-level energy and lately, I have been diagnosed with spinal problems.

I can't sit for long, or walk long distances or do heavy workout.

In short, I can't be active. This is why my fats increase, adding to cholesterol and fatty liver adds to it.

Since I cannot indulge in active workouts, please tell me what I should do to reduce my fat and lose weight.

I don't eat junk foods or oily foods. I eat meals moderately twice a day. I don't eat much meat but more veg. I need help.

These are some basic guidelines that you can follow:

Maintain regular meal timings.

Have a minimum of two to three meals in a day.

Include protein with every meal.

Replace refined oil with cold-pressed oil.

In the case of IBS, understand which food triggers it and eliminate that food item.

Avoid packaged and processed foods.

Manage your stress levels well because gut issues have a lot to do with the stress levels.

Aim for quality sleep of 7-8 hours.

Start with some basic physiotherapy and learn some exercises from a physiotherapist that will help you in losing weight.

Please consult a nutritionist and get a proper meal plan customised for you, it will surely help!

