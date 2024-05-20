Can eating curd cause acidity?

If curd is causing acidity and bloating, it may be because of a change in your digestion or gut bacteria, says rediffGURU Dr Hemalata Arora.

You can post your health related questions to rediffGURU Dr Hemalata Arora HERE.

rediffGURU Dr Hemalata Arora is a senior consultant who practises internal medicine at Mumbai’s Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital.

In a career spanning 24 years, she has focused on managing infectious diseases, critical illnesses and lifestyle disorders.

Dipayan: Whenever I consume curd, it leads to intense acidity, gas and bloating. How can I prevent these issues?

If this is a new phenomenon, it may be because of a change in your digestion or gut bacteria.

Generally, though curd has good bacteria, it also has some lactose. It is possible that you are not able to digest that.

Do you digest other milk products well?

You will benefit from a personal consultation.

Anonymous: I am an early 30 aged man. I have a public job which I can say is a decent one.

I am married and have a kid. I can't say I am an alcoholic but in some way, my happiness is associated with alcohol.

My job requires me to travel a lot and I can do without any drinks on those days. But on my off days, I tend to drink like half a bottle of whatever alcohol I desire and the only thing I can say about is I gain happiness from it.

On rare occasions I am tipsy. I give my family time and carry out daily chores as usual while at home.

On the downside, drinking has made me obese and somewhat ill. But I can't figure out if I want to drop alcohol or not.

Because as I said I don't see addiction anywhere in my inclination to alcohol but I derive a strange kind of happiness from it.

Can you analyse my situation and give some advice?

In my humble opinion, it is unhealthy to drink so much. That you feel that your happiness depends on alcohol rather than life in general may need a little introspection.

You are still very young and this much drinking is quite likely to have negative effects on your metabolism, your liver and your heart.

It would be a great experiment if you could try and stay away from alcohol and any other similar mind-altering substance for at least a year and see how you can derive happiness/ contentment from other aspects of life.

Anonymous: Age 32, diagnosed as hypertriglyceridemia. TG is 225 for five years.

I haven't taken any medication. No symptoms either.

I want to know if there will be any future complications.

Triglycerides are largely an interplay of their metabolism, diet and genetics.

You would benefit from reducing your consumption of non-fibre carbs, excessively processed foods and fried foods.

It would also help if you can exercise at least five days a week.

Recheck your lipids after three months and see your doctor.

