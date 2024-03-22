Holi Recipe: Thandai Gulab Jamun Mousse

Shelve the traditional Jalebi and thandai for an impressive dessert of Gulab Jamun chunks encased in silky, smooth scoops of white chocolate mousse.

Chef Rajiv Das' Thandai Gulab Jamun Mousse is flavoured with thandai syrup and can be served in margarita glasses to your guests on Holi.

Food presentation is Chef Das' strength and he has created some award-winning dishes while he was with the Hyatt Regency Mumbai's Italian restuarant Stax. He has also worked on cruise liners, for the Marriott and Sahara Star.

Thandai Gulab Jamun Mousse

Serves: 4

Ingredients

100 gm white chocolate

200 gm heavy cream

200 gm whipped cream

200 gm thandai syrup

100 ml milk

8 Gulab Jamuns (please see the note below)

Silvered pistachios, to garnish

Silver vark or foil, to garnish

4 margarita glasses

Method

In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, boil the milk over medium heat.

Once it comes to a boil, take off heat.

Chop the chocolate and put it in a heatproof bowl.

Pour the hot milk over the chocolate.

Leave for a few minutes.

Using a whisk or hand blender, blend the mixture from the centre of the bowl outwards, until all the lumps dissolve and you get a smooth mixture of spreadable consistency.

If the mixture cools down and there are still lumps, heat the mixture in a microwave for a few seconds and mix again.

If the mixture hardens, add some more warm milk.

Once the lumps completely dissolve, let the mixture cool slightly.

Fold in the heavy cream and the whipped cream.

Add the thandai syrup and mix.

Place a few cubes at the bottom of each margarita glass.

If you don't have margarita glasses, you can use regular glasses or bowls.

Pipe or scoop the mousse on top of the Gulab Jamun pieces.

Add a few more Gulab Jamun pieces in each glass/bowl, and top with more mousse.

Add a whole Gulab Jamun on top in each glass/bowl and garnish with the slivered pistachios and silver vark.

Serve chilled.

Editor's Note: To make Gulab Jamuns from scratch, try Rita Sinha's recipe for Gulab Jamun With Milk Powder.

Chef Rajiv Das is the executive chef at Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport, Mumbai.