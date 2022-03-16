Holi Recipe: How To Make HEALTHY Thandai

Jazz up your Holi breakfast with Mansi Vyas's healthy Thandaithat is high on nutrition and low on calories.

Sweeten the deliciously chilled drink with honey and garnish with a handful of crushed nuts and rose petals.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mansi Vyas

Thandai

Serves: 2

Ingredients

2 cups whole milk

6 almonds

6 pistachios

6 cashews

1 tsp khus khus or poppy seeds

1 tsp kharbooj or melon seeds

Few strands kesar or saffron

1 tsp sonf or fennel seeds

1 tsp dried rose petals + extra for the garnish

4 black peppercorns

¼ tsp jaiphal or nutmeg powder

¼ tsp dalcheeni or cinnamon powder

1 tsp of honey, or more if required

Water

Crushed mixed nuts, to garnish

Method

Soak the almonds, pistachios, cashews, poppy seeds, melon seeds, fennel seeds and black peppercorns in water for 5-6 hours or overnight.

Grind the soaked ingredients with dried rose petals into a fine smooth paste.

Add a little milk if needed while grinding. Boil the remaining milk in a heavy-bottomed saucepan.

Once it starts to boil, add the honey, saffron strands.

Reduce the heat and simmer.

Add the nutmeg powder, cinnamon powder and the ground paste.

Stir continuously, increase the heat and let it boil for 2-3 minutes.

Take off heat and cool.

Garnish with crushed nuts and rose petals.

Serve chilled.

Note: Those who are lactose intolerant or vegan should replace the milk with soy or almond milk. Weightwatchers may like use low-fat milk.

Mansi Vyas is the co-founder and director of Azafran Innovacion Limited.