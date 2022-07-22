News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Ashnoor Can't RESIST Mini Skirts!

Ashnoor Can't RESIST Mini Skirts!

By Rediff Get Ahead
July 22, 2022 08:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Television actress Ashnoor Kaur has a fun sense of style.

To know what we mean, check out the photos below.

 
IMAGE: The classic LBD is simple yet stylish. 
You can throw in a pair of white boots or stilettoes. 
And that single white sleeve? What a funky touch!
Photographs: Kind courtesy Ashnoor Kaur/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: You can never go wrong with a floral wraparound dress. 
Add a pair of complementing gladiators and you're good to go. 

 

 
IMAGE: If your top has too many colours, opt for a grey, black or white mini skirt for the ultimate girl-on-the-go look. 
If you're heading to the beach, wear flip-flops.
For a dressier occasion, you can round off the look with sneakers or heels.

 

 
IMAGE: This look is great if you're planning to hang out with your friends. 
It's got a formal touch while being comfy at the same time. 

 

 
IMAGE: A polka-dotted mini is your best bet for an evening out. 

 

 
IMAGE: Stepping out to grab some coffee? 
You can always opt for a pleated mini skirt, casual tee shirt and a baseball cap.

 

 
IMAGE: Turn heads in a black dress, complete with black boots and a matching bag.
Break the monotony with a beige or white jacket. 

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
When Malavika Wowed In A Veshti
When Malavika Wowed In A Veshti
Rakul, Esha, Sara's AMAZING Monsoon Styles
Rakul, Esha, Sara's AMAZING Monsoon Styles
Yee-haw! Don't You Love These Modern-Day Cowgirls?
Yee-haw! Don't You Love These Modern-Day Cowgirls?
Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav in World javelin final
Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav in World javelin final
Putin Continues to Burn Down Ukraine
Putin Continues to Burn Down Ukraine
1st ODI: Will India Play This XI?
1st ODI: Will India Play This XI?
IndiGo plane grounded after hoax bomb threat
IndiGo plane grounded after hoax bomb threat

More like this

Mira, Shibani, Rhea Bare Their Shoulders

Mira, Shibani, Rhea Bare Their Shoulders

Backless Fashion Is Back!

Backless Fashion Is Back!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances