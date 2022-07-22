Ashnoor Can't RESIST Mini Skirts!

Television actress Ashnoor Kaur has a fun sense of style.

To know what we mean, check out the photos below.

IMAGE: The classic LBD is simple yet stylish.

You can throw in a pair of white boots or stilettoes.

And that single white sleeve? What a funky touch!

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ashnoor Kaur/Instagram

IMAGE: You can never go wrong with a floral wraparound dress.

Add a pair of complementing gladiators and you're good to go.

IMAGE: If your top has too many colours, opt for a grey, black or white mini skirt for the ultimate girl-on-the-go look.

If you're heading to the beach, wear flip-flops.

For a dressier occasion, you can round off the look with sneakers or heels.

IMAGE: This look is great if you're planning to hang out with your friends.

It's got a formal touch while being comfy at the same time.

IMAGE: A polka-dotted mini is your best bet for an evening out.

IMAGE: Stepping out to grab some coffee?

You can always opt for a pleated mini skirt, casual tee shirt and a baseball cap.

IMAGE: Turn heads in a black dress, complete with black boots and a matching bag.

Break the monotony with a beige or white jacket.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com