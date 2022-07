By Rediff Get Ahead

Adah Sharma offers a fashion lesson on being stylish without breaking the bank.

Her red carpet gown, designed with leaves, has left the Internet in awe.

IMAGE: Adah feels a gown made of leaves is as fashionable as a black one.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Take a closer look at her earrings.

IMAGE: A dress of leaves -- provided it's not fake -- may not last forever, but it is as eco-friendly as one can get.

IMAGE: Adah feels fashion is about having fun and she did just that.

Adah loves her gown of leaves.

Do you love it too?