Fashionably Unapologetic Shantanu

IMAGE: Shantanu Maheshwari made his Bollywood debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi opposite Alia Bhatt in 2022.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shantanu Maheshwari/Instagram

From a dancer to a television actor and now an actor in the movies, it's been a colourful, drama-filled, journey for Kolkata-born Shantanu Maheshwari.

There have been many an exciting twist or turn in his career, which included representing India and winning at the World of Dance 2015 Championship in Los Angeles.

Fashion has been a long-standing, steady, companion along the way.

Shantanu likes his clothes, wears a lot of jewellery, often leans towards gender-fluid togs and is always working on having a khatroo signature style, especially for his casual outfits. And he has succeeded.

He remarked in an Instagram post that 'in an era where human connections are so rare, fashion is the instant langauge'. Well said, S.

Shantanu says he found his identity via fashion and explains how in an interview to Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com.

His casual dress code:

I try to be casual in terms of whatever I do because it is important to be you. That is who I am -- I love wearing clothes that make me feel casual, especially (stuff) in which I can dance.

Now I am discovering myself through fashion and am being unapologetic about what I wear.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's sense of style:

There is so much that I have learned from him.

The immense amount of focus that Sir gives to detailing is just mind-blowing. That is his most under-rated quality.

Best Indian dancer:

Prabhudeva Sir!

A lesson learnt in Bollywood:

One thing that we often forget is to be patient. This is an industry that's hard to be in, and even harder to survive in.

So, you have to choose your battles, and be patient with it.

Keep doing the hard work, never give up, and the art will reward you.

Dealing with the love on social media:

It's lovely to see that people appreciate my work and follow me on social media (he has 1.8 million followers on Instagram).

The audience's appreciation for an artist is a necessity.

I feel motivated and responsible to keep entertaining them.