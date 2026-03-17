Helly Is Flying High With...

She first won hearts as the sweet, sanskari bahu in Swaragini but Helly Shah is clearly ready for a new take-off.

The actor is playing an ambitious air hostess in Zyada Mat Udd; off-screen too, she’s flying high with bold, experimental fashion choices. From sculptural tops to playful coords and sparkly party dresses, Helly’s wardrobe proves she’s not afraid to go big, bright and a little OTT.

IMAGE: Helly turns heads in a hot pink schiffli three-piece set featuring a corset-style crop top, matching pants and a cape. Confident, playful and powerful, this Barbie clearly dominates every room. All photographs: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

IMAGE: Eccentric dressing done right! She slips into a printed black-and-white short blazer dress layered with a sheer black tulle skirt. Part time boss babe, part time mermaid.

IMAGE: In a lacy halter top and flowing skirt, Helly gives an all-white beach look that’s impossible to ignore. The butterfly belt at the waist adds just the right amount of oomph.

IMAGE: She wears a dramatic ruffled top with balloon denims adorned with white floral prints. It is playful, whimsical and very fashion-girl coded.

IMAGE: In another OTT moment, Helly sports a peacock-green 3D top that resembles a blooming orchid, teamed with matching pants. Heart-shaped studs keep the vibe cute despite the larger-than-life silhouette.

IMAGE: She pairs a pink shell corset with a wrist stacked with chunky wooden bangles, one boldly engraved with ‘Nidar’ (fearless). Safe to say, she clearly has a dhai kilo ka haath.

IMAGE: A cute black halter dress covered in rhinestones proves that sometimes the outfit itself is the accessory. It's so sparkly, Helly doesn’t even need jewellery.