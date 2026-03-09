Meet Aditi Hundia, Ishan Kishan's Lady Love!

Guess who has been cheering cricketer Ishan Kishan from the stands during the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final?

His girlfriend, Aditi Hundia.

The model and influencer who, who is a Femina Miss India 2017 finalist and Miss Diva 2018 winner, is more than just a WAG; she’s also an entrepreneur building her own fashion label. And if her Instagram is everything to go by, this Jaipur girl clearly knows how to serve a look.

IMAGE: Aditi looks super chic in a houndstooth jacket layered over a black top and cinched at the waist with a sleek black Gucci belt. Add vintage sunnies and suddenly the look screams ‘Don’t mess with me.’ All photographs: Kind courtesy Aditi Hundia/Instagram

IMAGE: One day she’s a baddie; the next, she’s a lover girl from a rom-com. Aditi channels Geet energy in a hot pink kurta with a giant heart on the hem, styled with light-washed denims.

IMAGE: Looking like literal sunshine, she steps out in a floor-length off-shoulder ombre top with a centre slit paired with matching shorts and metallic ballets. If brunch had a dress code, this would be it.

IMAGE: Every wardrobe needs that one fun mini and Aditi’s cherry red sparkly number with ruffles on the hem is pure life-of-the-party energy. The metallic bag elevates the glam.

IMAGE: Repping her own label, she serves a gorgeous traditional look with a pink bandhani inner layered under an orange sheer kaftan and paired with pink slitted pants.

IMAGE: Aditi nails concert-core in a cute white dress cinched with a chain belt. A printed bandana, sunnies and gold jewellery turn the outfit into the ultimate gig look.

IMAGE: She poses in a mocha-toned set featuring a sweetheart top with shells on the straps and matching bottoms. An animal print scarf draped like a pallu and a super stacked wrist complete the look.