Radhikka, The Quirky Fashionista!

Radhikka Madan doesn’t just wear fashion; she commits to it. Fully. Dramatically. Fearlessly.

The Subedaar actress is the kind of diva who can slip into a soft cloud-like dress one day and a power-packed boardroom-meets-runway look the next. Whether it’s silhouettes, textures or high fashion drama, Radhikka proves there’s truly nothing she can’t pull off.

Here’s a look at the woman who turns every outfit into a moment.

IMAGE: Radhikka looks like a floating cloud in a white mini dress featuring a nude corset bodice, a daring V-shaped cutout and a puffy single sleeve that’s couture at its best! All photographs: Kind courtesy Radhikka Madan/Instagram

IMAGE: She channels award-night intensity in a black skirt and a halter-neck red top with a long structured train down the centre.

IMAGE: Radhikka turns up the heat in a sultry black silk dress adorned with lace detailing. Those smokey eyes add that extra oomph.

IMAGE: Her ivory lehenga drenched in pearls, with its halter blouse and fishtail skirt, looks straight out of a fairytale lagoon.

IMAGE: Radhikka won the Quirky Fashionista Of The Year award dressed in a rosy pink gown inspired by marine shells.

IMAGE: She gives the classic school girl aesthetic a party twist by layering a crisp white shirt and black tie under a sequinned red dress. The black hair bow seals the deal.

IMAGE: Radhikka adds an edgy spin to power dressing with a sharp black blazer worn over a shirt and tie, finished with a flowy slitted skirt.