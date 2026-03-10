Marvellous, Madhurima!

Bikini babe one minute, desi diva the next and a full-blown glam queen right after, Madhurima Roy clearly loves to keep her style unpredictable.

The Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya actress’ wardrobe moves effortlessly from beach wear to traditional looks, proving she can pull off almost any vibe with the same confidence.

Madhurima makes every look feel fresh, fun and completely her own.

IMAGE: Madhurima serves the ultimate beach mood in a chocolate brown bikini top paired with white unbuttoned shorts. A printed scarf tied as a bandana keeps the look fun and carefree, exactly what a sun-soaked holiday outfit should be. All photographs: Kind courtesy Madhurima Roy/Instagram

IMAGE: She turns traditional dressing into a style statement with an off-shoulder rani pink blouse and a floral beige high-waist skirt. Add a pair of jhumkas and look is complete!

IMAGE: Minimal but striking, Madhurima pairs a cut-out white strapless bodysuit with sleek black high-waist trousers. The combo is bold, polished and impossible to ignore.

IMAGE: She looks stunning in a lustrous vibrant green tissue sari draped over a pink floral spaghetti blouse. The mix of rich colour and delicate florals makes the look festive and fresh.

IMAGE: In a deep-neck black jumpsuit with a daring open back, Madhurima channels serious femme-fatale energy. A bold red lip seals the deal.

IMAGE: She clearly loves a good wine moment, slipping into a wine-coloured backless dress with a soft cowl neckline.

IMAGE: Madhurima keeps things casual yet stylish in an orange tube top paired with white pants and an oversized denim shirt. Messy curls complete this easygoing look that still manages to turn heads.