Hello Smokin Hot Karan

Karan Singh Grover, last seen in 2024 action film Fighter, walked for Rocky Star's show at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024.

Correction: He didn't walk.

He sauntered.

Nonchalantly.

As if he was not aware he was outfitted in the 24k stuff. Cool Karan.

Karan's magnificent suit, yards of sensuous sheer, over-large rhinestones and bushels and bushels of sequins were some of the trends Rocky sprung this season, working mainly with a tres tres chic gold-and-black palette.

The chiselled Karan made the runway go up in smoke in this gilded three-piece tuxedo that was abs S-U-A-V-E.

He looks no doubt like a modern-day Greek god? Bet Bips would agree.

Rocky declared his fall/winter collection juxtaposed the 'avant-garde' with the 'traditional' while 'showcasing the freedom of contemporary women'. Is that what she is doing here?

What we can see is pure razzmatazz. And not much freedom. The champagne-hued gown is weighed down by embellishments galore. And her neck by a frighteningly dazzling, bejewelled choker.

The black and gold lehenga radiated brilliance. It was styled with a sleek ponytail and dewy makeup.

The look achieved just the right balance of elegance and modern flair.

Any minimalist will totally elevate his spartan style with these kinds of rhinestones on his blazer.

Go big on sparkle or go home!

The designer has loaded the tuxedo jacket with an abundance of sequins and paired it perfectly with a slightly girlie sheer shirt that added an extra dose of drama. Works, doesn't it?

Rocky's layering game here was rather strong: Pretty gossamer shirt. Sharp-looking golden skirt. Jewel-encrusted purse.





She's sequins. Head to toe. Looks like sequins made a spectacular comeback for the festive season.





The kala chasma was the perfect acccessory for the model’s black self-on-self embroidered lehenga and the velvet long jacket added an extra layer of luxe.

The designer and his showstopper brought the house down with their fierce energy as they braved clouds of smoke to say adieu.

Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024