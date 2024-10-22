News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » Hello Smokin Hot Karan

Hello Smokin Hot Karan

By SATISH BODAS
October 22, 2024 22:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Karan Singh Grover, last seen in 2024 action film Fighter, walked for Rocky Star's show at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024. 

Correction: He didn't walk.

He sauntered.

Nonchalantly.

As if he was not aware he was outfitted in the 24k stuff. Cool Karan.

Karan's magnificent suit, yards of sensuous sheer, over-large rhinestones and bushels and bushels of sequins were some of the trends Rocky sprung this season, working mainly with a tres tres chic gold-and-black palette.

Karan Singh Grover for Rocky S at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

All photographs: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

The chiselled Karan made the runway go up in smoke in this gilded three-piece tuxedo that was abs S-U-A-V-E.

He looks no doubt like a modern-day Greek god? Bet Bips would agree.

Karan Singh Grover for Rocky S at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Rocky declared his fall/winter collection juxtaposed the 'avant-garde' with the 'traditional' while 'showcasing the freedom of contemporary women'. Is that what she is doing here?

What we can see is pure razzmatazz. And not much freedom. The champagne-hued gown is weighed down by embellishments galore. And her neck by a frighteningly dazzling, bejewelled choker.

Karan Singh Grover for Rocky S at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

The black and gold lehenga radiated brilliance. It was styled with a sleek ponytail and dewy makeup.

The look achieved just the right balance of elegance and modern flair.

Karan Singh Grover for Rocky S at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Any minimalist will totally elevate his spartan style with these kinds of rhinestones on his blazer.

Karan Singh Grover for Rocky S at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Go big on sparkle or go home!

The designer has loaded the tuxedo jacket with an abundance of sequins and paired it perfectly with a slightly girlie sheer shirt that added an extra dose of drama. Works, doesn't it?

Karan Singh Grover for Rocky S at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Rocky's layering game here was rather strong: Pretty gossamer shirt. Sharp-looking golden skirt. Jewel-encrusted purse.


Karan Singh Grover for Rocky S at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

She's sequins. Head to toe. Looks like sequins made a spectacular comeback for the festive season.


Karan Singh Grover for Rocky S at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

The kala chasma was the perfect acccessory for the model’s black self-on-self embroidered lehenga and the velvet long jacket added an extra layer of luxe.

 

Karan Singh Grover for Rocky S at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

The designer and his showstopper brought the house down with their fierce energy as they braved clouds of smoke to say adieu. 

Karan Singh Grover

 

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SATISH BODAS / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Ethnic Certainly Suits Shaandaar Shibani
Ethnic Certainly Suits Shaandaar Shibani
Is Sunny Leone Getting Married Again?
Is Sunny Leone Getting Married Again?
Radhika Goes Full Glam In Pearls And Silver
Radhika Goes Full Glam In Pearls And Silver
ISL: East Bengal slump to sixth successive defeat
ISL: East Bengal slump to sixth successive defeat
Delay in seat sharing makes smaller MVA allies uneasy
Delay in seat sharing makes smaller MVA allies uneasy
Reserve Bank of India net sold $6.5 billion in Aug
Reserve Bank of India net sold $6.5 billion in Aug
Insider trading norms for MFs to start from Nov 1
Insider trading norms for MFs to start from Nov 1

More like this

When Mrunal Wore A Dress Made In Heaven

When Mrunal Wore A Dress Made In Heaven

Dia's Magical Allure

Dia's Magical Allure

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances