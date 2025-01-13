Heli Daruwalla Will Make You...

Heli Daruwalla's style is not just about the outfits she wears; it's a celebration of her individuality and a statement of her artistic expression.

Each ensemble reflects her unique ability to blend vibrant colours and textures.

A dentist and an entrepreneur who is also interested in acting, her choice of what to wear every day is as eclectic as her professional interests.

IMAGE: Heli Daruwalla is melting hearts in her white lacy top paired with a ruched draped satin skirt. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Dr Heli Daruwalla/Instagram

IMAGE: In her moss green suit and kundan jewellery, she is all poise and nazakat.

IMAGE: She’s outright sizzling in a black lehenga embellished with gold.

IMAGE: With fierce red lips, a bold red shirt worn casually over a red singlet and gold hoop earrings, she’s hot, hot, hot.

IMAGE: In a jaw-dropping navy blue choli and vibrant green lehenga, she’s a literal firecracker.

IMAGE: She’s a bright ray of sunshine in that pretty floral flowy mustard yellow maxi.

IMAGE: Heli is all about '90s Bollywood nostalgia as she dances in the fields in her salwar suit and magnificent dupatta.

MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES