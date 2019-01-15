Bend. Stretch. Pose like Kavita. Can you?

January 15, 2019 08:20 IST

Beware! Do not try these poses at home without supervision!

In our weekly fitspiration series, we bring you the fit and fabulous story of Kavita Kaushik.

You have seen the actor flaunt her bikini bod and envious frame.

The 37 year old TV actor credits yoga for helping her stay in shape and live healthy.

If you would like to add some adventure to your mundane routine, we dare you to try these poses.

IMAGE: Kavita shared this before and after picture from her journey taken a few months apart and wrote about why we need to be more sensitive and stop judging people for how they look.

'Get over the physical bodies! Everyone has the same if you put in the required hard work,' she wrote on Instagram.

'Stop calling people thin or fat because our bodies are forever changing.

'Love your bodies fellow Indians instead of shaming someone else’s, that’s the reason why I see only foreigners doing yoga on the beach ... we Indians are only busy ogling and judging.' All photographs: Kind courtesy Kavita Kaushik

'Do not try without supervision' she warned about this aasan.

Imagine waking up and doing this every day.

' y practice is private and divine , but my circus is for your consumption, to inspire, entertain and blow your minds cos someone else did that for me too,' says the avid learner.

'I’m ready to learn from anyone who has even one thing new to teach me.'

'My slate is always empty to make notes and get enriched,' she says.



She always urges her followers to rise above the clutter and work on the mind, soul and body.

'Folding the body in practice strengthens it and prepares you to mould yourself in all circumstances life throws at you,' Kavita says.

'Always to remember that rigid is stagnant and to change is to transform and grow to your highest potential.'