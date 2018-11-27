The yoga teacher who makes the handstand look SEXY

Last updated on: November 27, 2018 08:49 IST

At 41, she's stronger and younger than ever before.

Photographs: Courtesy Laura Kasperzak/Instagram

Meet Laura Kasperzak, a wife, mother, 'handstand addict' and yoga teacher.

At 41, she's way stronger than she ever was in her 20s.

She writes: 'If I could tell my 20-year-old self one thing, it would be to just try to be healthier.

'No case of Mountain Dew each week, no pizza every other night and no smoking.

'Yes, it seems like a lifetime ago that I would socially smoke. I cringe when I think about it!'

A mom to a nine-year-old daughter, who is an Instagram sensation as well, Laura has been encouraging women world over to embrace healthy lives.

'Do the things that matter. Do the things that you’ll think about when you’re old and gray. Do the things that frighten you. Do the things that make you feel ALIVE,' she writes.

Can you attempt that pose on a single hand? ' I always tell my students to smile in poses... especially the ones that they find hard or don't like ,' she writes.

She's agile, does yoga with extreme grace and teaching brings great happiness to her soul .

'The incredible moments in life happen when you’re happy, smiling and just having fun.'

Her motto: 'Practice it, teach it, show it.'

What seems so effortlessly simple was achieved after years of practice .