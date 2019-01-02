Chubby at 29, Fit at 41: Meet body builder Sonali Swami

January 02, 2019 08:02 IST

If she doesn't inspire you, we don't know what will.

There are fitness instructors who tell you how to build that perfect body. And then there are those who lead by example.

Unlike most fitness freaks who start early, Sonali Swami took to body building only after she became a mother.

She was 37 when she trained for weights and realised that age is never a barrier for those who strive to achieve the impossible.

The Bengaluru-based trainer won the 'Fit Factor' competition in 2014 and followed it up with a bronze at the WBBF Asian Championship in 2016.

At 41, she's a mother of two, a successful instructor and weighs only 60 kg.

Sonali is easily one of the most inspiring female body builders in India.

Let's take a look at her journey through these photographs.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Sonali Swami/Instagram

This before and after picture clicked years apart pretty much tells you why she deserves to be your fitness inspiration this year.

'For several years, I was not sure what I wanted in life. However, I knew it would be a waste to never discover myself!' Sonali wrote about her journey on Instagram.

'For me, there was a lot of confusion, many questions. It wasn’t a comfortable process. But, When I started asking the questions, I found MY answers,' she said.

That's her with her gym buddies. 'Surround yourself with happy, warm and genuine people,' she wrote on Instagram.

Those muscles are to die for.

Apart from weight training, she indulges in yoga and alternate forms of fitness.

This one was part of a wellness challenge.

Posting the picture, Swami wrote: 'Today's challenge is to push your body's physical limits by engaging in an intense physical activity.'

'It’s important to keep pushing your limits and keep challenging yourself everyday,' Sonali said. 'Staying fit greatly influences your outlook and contributes to your overall wellness and well being.'

One of the key tricks to a healthy bod and glowing skin is to have a balanced diet. Sonali Swami offered a list of Don'ts.

'Avoid too much alcohol as it can lead to red, dehydrated skin. (Avoid) gluten as it can lead to swollen, blemished skin. Also affects the pigmentation of the skin( I experience it all the time I go overboard). Avoid too much sugar as it can thin the skin and leave it discoloured. (also causes the springy, elastic collagen fibres in our skin to become rigid and inflexible and saggy. Too much sugar increases the levels of insulin, making the face appear washed-out,' the instructor shared.

That's her on the cover of Fit Mag magazine where she spoke about being a body builder in a male dominated world.

The sizzling diva at the competition.

Never too shy to show off the results of her hard work and determination.

Do you still need excuses?