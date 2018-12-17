Rakul Preet's inspiring weight loss proves being fit is the new sexy

Last updated on: December 17, 2018 12:45 IST

Stop giving excuses and start working on your body.

If you have been following Rakul Preet Singh on Instagram, chances are you are already in love with the actor's love for fitness.

The Aiyaary actor not only managed to lose nine kilos within 45 days, but has managed to maintain a fit frame for quite some time now.

We stalked her on Instagram to find out how she stays so fit and healthy.

Take a look.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Rakulpreet Singh/Instagram

Like most actors, Rakul also seems to train under multiple instructors for weight training, cardio and yoga.

She often shares videos of her weight training with smackjil who she says has no mercy when it comes to working out.

One such interesting conversation reveals how strict he is.

Me: @smackjil my neck Is sprained so vl go easy!! @smackjil : take 90 pounds and squat! Me: whatttt. #stronggirlsrule

Rakul also trains with Anshuka Parwani for yoga and pilates.

Another trainer she swears by MFT Harrison James. The Santacruz, Mumbai-based trainer is a tough task master. They work out as a gang even on holidays.

What is interesting is Rakul enjoys working out with her father and brother Amanpreet Singh as well.

In fact, celebrity trainer Kunal Gir who helped her lost 9 kilos in 45 days calls her the hardest working girl. By now, even we agree she is a toughie.





When she has her mini Sunday binge, we choose to look away. After all, the girl's earned it.