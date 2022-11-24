News
Have You Met Salman's Niece Alizeh?

Have You Met Salman's Niece Alizeh?

By REDIFF STYLE
November 24, 2022 09:02 IST
IMAGE: Alizeh Agnihotri's lovely eyes add mystery to her personality. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Alizeh Agnihotri/Instagram

The lovely lass Ali aka Alizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of Alvira, Salman Khan's sister, and producer-director Atul Agnihotri.

Ali, who is 22, will soon appear in Soumendra Padhi's next movie in 2023. Padhi won the National Award for Budhia Singh: Born to Run starring Manoj Bajpayee.  

An artist, she has been conquering the Internet universe, pic by pic.

Ali tells brilliant stories through candid photos and engaging captions that deserve all the love they get.

IMAGE: A pic of Alizeh, when she was much younger, with her pet iO. 

Ways to describe Ali: A nature lover, a dogophile, 'co-president of the 24x7 pajama confederation' and possible founder of a sunglasses club. 

Alizeh also regularly offers up trivia about fashion and Bollywood movies from the 80s and 90s on her Instagram page @thealiverse

IMAGE: Ooh la la! Alizeh is a knockout in cherry red. 

IMAGE: Alizeh, right, twinning with her bestie Aaliya.
The high-drama sunglasses make the visit to the beach such a stylish affair.  

IMAGE: Could beachcombing be more delightful if you run into the likes of Alizeh?

 

IMAGE: The square-rimmed sunglasses return!
Her figure is made for the her lilac bandeau that she pairs with white linen bottoms.  

IMAGE: We dare you to look away from that intense glare. 

REDIFF STYLE
