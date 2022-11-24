Have You Met Salman's Niece Alizeh?

The lovely lass Ali aka Alizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of Alvira, Salman Khan's sister, and producer-director Atul Agnihotri.
Ali, who is 22, will soon appear in Soumendra Padhi's next movie in 2023. Padhi won the National Award for Budhia Singh: Born to Run starring Manoj Bajpayee.
An artist, she has been conquering the Internet universe, pic by pic.
Ali tells brilliant stories through candid photos and engaging captions that deserve all the love they get.
Ways to describe Ali: A nature lover, a dogophile, 'co-president of the 24x7 pajama confederation' and possible founder of a sunglasses club.
Alizeh also regularly offers up trivia about fashion and Bollywood movies from the 80s and 90s on her Instagram page @thealiverse.