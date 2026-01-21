Marriage Tips: 'A Relationship Can't Be On A Treadmill All The Time'

'Infuse your marital relationship with a bit of spice by doing stuff together, having date nights...' suggests rediffGURU Anu Krishna.

It doesn't take too long for a relationship to get from 'butterflies in the stomach' to a boring routine filled with chores.

Initially, you may wonder if everything is normal.

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, explains to a married woman how she can find acceptance when her relationship takes its normal, natural course.

Anonymous: Is it normal if you don't miss your partner anymore?

I recently noticed that when my partner leaves for work or long travel, I feel nothing.

When we were dating, I used to feel so emotional. I would cry a lot, miss him for days.

Now, I feel nothing. No relief, no longing, no irritation, just emotional blankness.

This scares me more than arguments ever did. Does it mean our love is slowly dying?

If you mean whether you are going to feel a flutter in your heart every time you see your partner, especially if you have been in a relationship for a while now, then the answer is NO.

Well, if you still did, then WOW!

After a few months/years, as the freshness and newness fades; you start to get comfortable with one another, their moods, their habits, etc.

Things about them become quite predictable and this predictability is what can lead to some monotony. And that is absolutely fine.

A relationship cannot be on a treadmill all the time.

This is just the sign of the relationship maturing from the 'bubbly' dating phase.

Infuse it with a bit of spice by doing stuff together, having date nights...

The list is yours to make.

Accept the normal course of the relationship and keep it alive by doing little and more for your partner.

Sounds good?

All the best!

