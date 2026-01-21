HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Marriage Tips: 'A Relationship Can't Be On A Treadmill All The Time'

Marriage Tips: 'A Relationship Can't Be On A Treadmill All The Time'

By rediffGURU ANU KRISHNA
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 21, 2026 15:10 IST

x

'Infuse your marital relationship with a bit of spice by doing stuff together, having date nights...' suggests rediffGURU Anu Krishna.

rediffgurus relationship boring relationship marriage tips

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

It doesn't take too long for a relationship to get from 'butterflies in the stomach' to a boring routine filled with chores.

Initially, you may wonder if everything is normal.

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, explains to a married woman how she can find acceptance when her relationship takes its normal, natural course.

  • You can ask your relationship-related questions to Anu Krishna on rediffGURUS HERE.

Anonymous: Is it normal if you don't miss your partner anymore?
I recently noticed that when my partner leaves for work or long travel, I feel nothing.
When we were dating, I used to feel so emotional. I would cry a lot, miss him for days.
Now, I feel nothing. No relief, no longing, no irritation, just emotional blankness.
This scares me more than arguments ever did. Does it mean our love is slowly dying?

If you mean whether you are going to feel a flutter in your heart every time you see your partner, especially if you have been in a relationship for a while now, then the answer is NO.

Well, if you still did, then WOW!

After a few months/years, as the freshness and newness fades; you start to get comfortable with one another, their moods, their habits, etc.

Things about them become quite predictable and this predictability is what can lead to some monotony. And that is absolutely fine.

A relationship cannot be on a treadmill all the time.

This is just the sign of the relationship maturing from the 'bubbly' dating phase.

Infuse it with a bit of spice by doing stuff together, having date nights...

The list is yours to make.

Accept the normal course of the relationship and keep it alive by doing little and more for your partner.

Sounds good?

All the best!

  • You can ask your relationship-related questions to Anu Krishna on rediffGURUS HERE.

Please Note: The question and answer in this advisory are published to help the individual asking the question as well the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally on e-mail.

All content herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk. Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

Similarly, information received via an external link embedded in an article cannot be relied on as your only source of advice.

rediffGURU ANU KRISHNA
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Is Your Fiance Avoiding You?
Is Your Fiance Avoiding You?
Why Arranged Marriage Feels Harder Today
Why Arranged Marriage Feels Harder Today
'Husband Doesn't Lock Door During Sex'
'Husband Doesn't Lock Door During Sex'
'My Wife Regrets She Married Me'
'My Wife Regrets She Married Me'
'Husband Says He's Not Attracted To Me'
'Husband Says He's Not Attracted To Me'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

webstory image 3

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

VIDEOS

PM Modi, UAE President seal landmark deals spanning energy, space, defence, AI cooperation26:35

PM Modi, UAE President seal landmark deals spanning...

'World must reject terrorism fully', EAM Jaishankar at bilateral meeting with Spanish FM Albares7:02

'World must reject terrorism fully', EAM Jaishankar at...

India Is a Reliable Partner That Respects International Law, Says Spain FM3:27

India Is a Reliable Partner That Respects International...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO