Nivetha's Easy Elegance!

Looking cute is par for the course for Nivetha Thomas, who is currently winning hearts with her new Telugu film, 35.

Her style choices are chic, easy-to-wear and she absolutely loves desi attire.

Take a look.

IMAGE: A white shirt is always such a beautiful choice. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Nivetha Thomas/Instagram

IMAGE: Silver elephants and horses romp against a lavish indigo background, making Nivetha look absolutely charming.

IMAGE: She is at one with Nature in a simple kurta, her gorgeous tresses left loose and a flower tucked into her ear.

IMAGE: The perfect choice if you are planning to visit a friend's home this Ganeshotsav

IMAGE: The cream and gold kasavu sari has a hint of black. Can you guess why?

IMAGE: Draped in a luscious chocolate coloured sari, she is ready to be the perfect wedding guest.

IMAGE: Blue jeans, black top and a fresh hair-do... What's Nivetha going to do next?

IMAGE: An elegant blouse can always elevate the simplest of saris.

IMAGE: Don't believe us? Here's another example.

IMAGE: There she is, back in chocolate, which seems to be a favourite colour.

IMAGE: She glows in turmeric yellow.