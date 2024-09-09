News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Nivetha's Easy Elegance!

Nivetha's Easy Elegance!

September 09, 2024 10:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Looking cute is par for the course for Nivetha Thomas, who is currently winning hearts with her new Telugu film, 35.

Her style choices are chic, easy-to-wear and she absolutely loves desi attire.

Take a look.

Nivetha Thomas

IMAGE: A white shirt is always such a beautiful choice. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Nivetha Thomas/Instagram

 

Nivetha Thomas

IMAGE: Silver elephants and horses romp against a lavish indigo background, making Nivetha look absolutely charming.

 

Nivetha Thomas

IMAGE: She is at one with Nature in a simple kurta, her gorgeous tresses left loose and a flower tucked into her ear.

 

Nivetha Thomas

IMAGE: The perfect choice if you are planning to visit a friend's home this Ganeshotsav.

 

Nivetha Thomas

IMAGE: The cream and gold kasavu sari has a hint of black. Can you guess why?

 

Nivetha Thomas

IMAGE: Draped in a luscious chocolate coloured sari, she is ready to be the perfect wedding guest. 

 

Nivetha Thomas

IMAGE: Blue jeans, black top and a fresh hair-do... What's Nivetha going to do next?

 

IMAGE: An elegant blouse can always elevate the simplest of saris.

 

IMAGE: Don't believe us? Here's another example. 

 

IMAGE: There she is, back in chocolate, which seems to be a favourite colour.

 

IMAGE: She glows in turmeric yellow.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Nehha, Ankita And Their Gorgeous Nauvaris
Nehha, Ankita And Their Gorgeous Nauvaris
Payal Can't Stop Smiling
Payal Can't Stop Smiling
Pretty, Perfect Meenaakshi
Pretty, Perfect Meenaakshi
What's Taylor Swift Doing At US Open?
What's Taylor Swift Doing At US Open?
All about US Open champion Jannik Sinner
All about US Open champion Jannik Sinner
Stree 2 Gets Ready To Beat Jawan
Stree 2 Gets Ready To Beat Jawan
Love, respect missing in Indian politics: Rahul
Love, respect missing in Indian politics: Rahul

More like this

Deepti Is A Trendsetter

Deepti Is A Trendsetter

Drop-Dead Gorgeous Anveshi

Drop-Dead Gorgeous Anveshi

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances