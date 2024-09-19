Why The London Fashion Week Was Talking About India

This year’s London Fashion Week -- LFW has been dazzling fashion lovers for 40 years now -- proved how India is shining on the global fashion stage, says Rediff.com's Shristi Sahoo.

IMAGE: IMAGE: Kriti Sanon arrives for the Burberry catwalk show during London Fashion Week. Photograph: Mina Kim/Reuters

The London Fashion Week 2024 was not just about fashion; it was a love letter to Indian craftsmanship. From intricate weaves to statement silhouettes, Indian designers brought their A-game to the event.

Global recognition, that once used to feel like a far-fetched dream for Indian fashion, is now a reality.

Take a look at the Indian designers and celebrities who made their mark at the just-concluded fashion week.

Rahul Mishra x Tod's

IMAGE: Jacqueliene Fernandez and Rahul Mishra; the actor showcases a beautiful bag from the designer's collection at the London Fashion Week. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Mishra/Instagram

This dynamic collaboration between Rahul Mishra -- a prolific Indian designer with a mainstream international presence -- and Tod’s -- a luxury Italian brand known for its iconic footwear and accessories -- was one of the biggest highlights at the London Fashion Week.

Imagine Italian aesthetics and Indian craftsmanship weaving magic together.

The limited-edition bags and shoes were a fusion of Mishra's intricate embroidery and Tod's sleek luxury vibe. Pure sophistication!

Kanika Goyal

IMAGE: IMAGE: Kanika Goyal styles her model at the London Fashion Week. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika Goyal/Instagram

For Kanika Goyal, the London Fashion Week was her personal Playfield (which is what her collection was called).

Kanika’s spring/summer collection -- she studied at the National Institute of Fashion Technology and later honed her skills at Parsons School of Design in New York -- was brimming with childhood nostalgia, quirky prints and deconstructed silhouettes.

Bold bags, fun shapes and a sense of playful chic -- it was Kanika at her boldest, making waves with her ‘calculated cool’ looks.

HARRI

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharon Maks/Instagram

Talk about craftsmanship! HARRI’s collection -- HARRI’s is helmed by Indian-born designer Harikrishnan Keezhathil Surendran Pillai, who is based in London -- was all hand-patterned, cut and assembled without using a single machine.

Debuting his maximalist womenswear collection, HARRI combined the past and the future in a way that felt both familiar and avant-garde. Those exaggerated silhouettes that HARRI presented? Unforgettable.

Priya Ahluwalia

Photograph: Kind courtesy India Bharadwaj/Instagram

British-Indian-Nigerian fashion designer Priya Ahluwalia’s label once again lit up the runway, this time with a heartfelt ode to Home Sweet Home.

Her collection was an emotional exploration of identity and belonging, wrapped in bold florals and a vibrant colour palette.

Set in a lovely courtyard behind Westminster Abbey – where many of the British royal weddings and coronations take place -- her designs felt as if they were breathing life into tradition that included a touch of modernity.

Aartivijay Gupta

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alex Nicholls/Instagram

Imagine Postcards From Kashmir... but in London!

Aartivijay Gupta’s debut collection transported us to the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir with her scenic designs.

From rivers to lush foliage, her dresses and co-ords embodied the picturesque beauty of the region, making each piece a wearable painting.

She, too, is a NIFT graduate.

Zero Tolerance

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zero Tolerance/Instagram

Making their LFW debut, the Lucknow-based Zero Tolerance introduced KARM, a collection entirely handcrafted in their home city.

The brand’s founder, Prakhar Rao, told Elle magazine that Zero Tolerance merges South Asian history with street culture. “Fashion as a language has been used as a powerful tool to convey messages and streetwear has become a disruptive force in recent years. I chose fashion as my medium to convey stories and thoughts.”

Their innovative designs featured the finest khadi and with experimental silhouettes. Think tiger motifs, zip shirts and sharp suits, all driven by a strong sustainable ethos. It was an eco-chic moment for the books!

Palak Dhawan Arya

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vanshika Rawtani/Instagram

Another sparkling debut came from Tabeer; Designer Palak Dhawan Arya is a graduate from Pearl Academy Of Fashion.

With shimmering sequins, delicate embroideries and a dash of European flair, Tabeer’s collection paid tribute to the iconic style of the Eighties woman.

While the vintage-inspired silhouettes captured the elegance and charm of a bygone era, they felt entirely fresh and relevant.

Photograph: Mina Kim/Reuters

The statuesque Kriti Sanon made a striking entrance at the Burberry show at LFW in a look that seamlessly blended her personal style with Burberry’s classic British elegance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy looked resplendent as she made an appearance at Aadnevik's show.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika G Kapoor/Instagram

Singer Kanika G Kapoor made a stylish statement at London Fashion Week 2024, where she attended the Roksanda show.

Roksanda’s designs are known for their architectural shapes and unusual use of fabric, which were evident in Kanika’s outfit.