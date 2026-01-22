Haier Launches H5E Series 4K Google TVs

Haier's latest H5E range arrives in four sizes: 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch. This range makes it easy to find the right fit for compact bedrooms or spacious living rooms alike.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Haier Appliances India

1. Competitive Pricing

The series starts at ₹25,990 for the 43-inch variant. The 50-inch model is priced at ₹32,990, followed by the 55-inch at ₹38,990, while the top-end 65-inch television has a price tag of ₹57,990.

Everyone In The Room Enjoys Same Picture Quality

2. Crisp 4K Visuals

Featuring Ultra HD resolution, the H5E televisions offer sharper detail, deeper tones and more vivid colour reproduction. HDR10 support further improves contrast, enhancing films, live sports and OTT content.

3. Immersive Bezel-Free Display

The near edge-to-edge screen removes visual distractions, expanding the viewing area and delivering a more cinematic and seamless watching experience.

4. Personalised Content Discovery

Running on Google TV, the range organises streaming platforms, shows and recommendations into one simple dashboard. Dedicated sections like For You, Watchlist and Kids Mode make browsing effortless for all age groups.

5. Smooth Performance

Equipped with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory, the TVs deliver quicker app launches, fluid navigation and enough storage for downloading multiple applications.

6. Consistent Picture From Every Angle

A 178-degree viewing range ensures colours and brightness remain uniform even when seen from the side, allowing everyone in the room to enjoy the same picture quality.

7. Powerful Sound And Extensive Connectivity

Dolby Audio and surround sound are driven by 20W down-firing speakers for clear vocals and fuller audio output.

With dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, four HDMI ports and two USB slots, the H5E Series easily connects to consoles, sound systems and external devices, turning the television into a complete entertainment centre.