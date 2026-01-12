OPPO Debuts All-New Reno 15 Series

OPPO has rolled out its high-end Reno 15 smartphone family, featuring three distinct variants -- the Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Mini and regular Reno 15.

The new range puts the spotlight on intelligent camera innovations, durable construction and long-lasting power performance.

1. Display

OPPO's Reno 15 5G range arrives with three visually refined handsets, each offering a smooth 120Hz adaptive display experience.

The Reno 15 Pro stands out with a generous 6.78-inch AMOLED LTPO panel, while the Pro Mini features a more compact 6.32-inch AMOLED LTPS screen and the standard Reno 15 sits in between with a 6.59-inch AMOLED LTPS display.

2. Processor

The Pro and the Pro Mini run on MediaTek's 4nm Dimensity 8450 chip with a 3.25 GHz octa-core CPU, Mali-G720 graphics, NPU 880, and LPDDR5X UFS 3.1 support, while the standard Reno 15 is driven by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 platform.

3. Camera

These two models headline the series with a powerful 200 MP main rear camera, while the standard Reno 15 features a 50 MP primary sensor paired with an 8 MP ultra-wide lens.

All three models are equipped with a 50 MP telephoto camera at the back and a high-resolution 50 MP front shooter.

4. IP Rating

This lineup comes with strong IP66, IP68 and IP69 certifications, offering reliable protection against dust, water immersion and high-pressure splashes.

5. Battery

These devices are backed by large batteries, with the Pro and standard models packing 6,500 mAh units, while the Pro Mini houses a 6,200 mAh cell.

All variants support 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and the Pro model additionally offers 50W AirVOOC wireless charging for added convenience.

6. Operating System

These handsets run on ColorOS 16, featuring the new Trinity Engine and Luminous Rendering Engine for smoother performance and enhanced visuals. OPPO also promises long-term support, with five major ColorOS upgrades and six years of security updates.

7. Price

The OPPO Reno 15 series goes on sale from January 13. Pricing begins at ₹45,999 for the Reno 15 (8 GB + 256 GB), rising to ₹53,999 for the top 12 GB + 512 GB variant. The Reno 15 Pro Mini starts at ₹59,999, while the Reno 15 Pro starts at ₹67,999.