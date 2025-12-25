HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Going For A Concert? Read Sharvari, Kriti's Tips First

By RISHIKA SHAH
December 25, 2025 10:40 IST

Concert culture has officially taken over India and, honestly, we are not complaining.

From international tours to music festivals, the year-end is peak season for live gigs and youngsters are choosing front-row energy over club floors. It’s louder, it’s cooler, it’s where memories are made and where the best Instagram stories come from.

But amid the excitement of booking tickets and planning the night, there’s one big dilemma that hits everyone the same way… what do you wear? Don’t worry, we’ve got you! 

IMAGE: A sparkly bralette and satin black skirt finished with vintage sunglasses like Kriti Sanon is ideal when you want to stand out without feeling overdressed. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A white spaghetti top paired with a silver sequinned skirt like Ananya Panday is simple but stage-ready. This is for girls who like letting shimmer do the heavy lifting. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia’s white corset top with tie-dye cargo pants is the best way to mix glam and comfort. Add heels if you’re feeling extra confident. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Take notes from Shanaya Kapoor and hit the sweet spot between cool and cosy in a bralette and skirt combo layered with an oversized varsity jacket. Funky sunglasses seal the vibe. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sharvari’s look is proof that all-white never feels boring especially when it’s a cutout bodysuit with distressed jeans. The pop of green heels makes this look crowd-ready. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: For a low-effort look that is concert gold, Ananya Birla’s oversized sequinned T-shirt dress with knee-high boots is the best. Stack those bracelets and you’re good to go. You might want to choose a different message though :) or maybe not. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone’s draped one-shoulder black mini in latex with gold chain-link danglers is made for those concert nights where the outfit needs to match the energy on stage. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

