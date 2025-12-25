Going For A Concert? Read Sharvari, Kriti's Tips First

Concert culture has officially taken over India and, honestly, we are not complaining.

From international tours to music festivals, the year-end is peak season for live gigs and youngsters are choosing front-row energy over club floors. It’s louder, it’s cooler, it’s where memories are made and where the best Instagram stories come from.

But amid the excitement of booking tickets and planning the night, there’s one big dilemma that hits everyone the same way… what do you wear? Don’t worry, we’ve got you!

IMAGE: A sparkly bralette and satin black skirt finished with vintage sunglasses like Kriti Sanon is ideal when you want to stand out without feeling overdressed. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

IMAGE: A white spaghetti top paired with a silver sequinned skirt like Ananya Panday is simple but stage-ready. This is for girls who like letting shimmer do the heavy lifting. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia’s white corset top with tie-dye cargo pants is the best way to mix glam and comfort. Add heels if you’re feeling extra confident. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

IMAGE: Take notes from Shanaya Kapoor and hit the sweet spot between cool and cosy in a bralette and skirt combo layered with an oversized varsity jacket. Funky sunglasses seal the vibe. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Sharvari’s look is proof that all-white never feels boring especially when it’s a cutout bodysuit with distressed jeans. The pop of green heels makes this look crowd-ready. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram

IMAGE: For a low-effort look that is concert gold, Ananya Birla’s oversized sequinned T-shirt dress with knee-high boots is the best. Stack those bracelets and you’re good to go. You might want to choose a different message though :) or maybe not. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram