Denim Play: Shanvi, Ananya Are Having Fun

There was a time when wearing denim on denim was fashion’s biggest crime. It was too matchy (you know what we mean), too risky and so-not-approved by the fashion police.

Fast forward to now and the same combo has become one of the coolest (and probably the easiest) power moves in a wardrobe. From airport looks to party nights and even red carpet moments, celebrities are proving that double denim isn’t a faux pas, it’s a statement.

The trick lies in playing with washes, fits and styling so it looks intentional, not accidental. Here’s how celebs are getting denim on denim right, and how you can too.

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone shows us the ultimate way to slay this trend in an oversized, light-washed jacket layered over a white tee and worn with medium-washed, relaxed cargos. This is the kind of look you wear for a flight, brunch or a casual day of errands. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: Shanvi Srivastava turns denim on denim into a sultry moment by leaving her shirt casually unbuttoned and letting a dainty necklace do the talking. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanvi Srivastava/Instagram

IMAGE: Aishwarya Rajesh pairs a denim vest with relaxed denim cargos and sneakers, turning an everyday combo into an easy pick for coffee runs, travel days or casual hangouts. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rajesh/Instagram

IMAGE: Madonna Sebastian makes the trend look oh-so-chic in a textured cropped jacket and patchy pants, finished with a wet hair look. This is how you make double denim feel artsy, bold and absolutely not basic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Madonna Sebastian/Instagram

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor takes the trend straight to party territory in an embellished cropped short and mini skirt, both adorned in shiny buttons. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna gives lessons on how to make the trend feel sharp, formal and polished in a dark-wash jacket and jeans, broken up with a crisp white shirt. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram