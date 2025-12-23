Tara, Sharvari's Christmas Sparkle

Red velvet and white satin may be Christmas classics but your holiday wardrobe deserves more than just the predictable.

This Christmas, let Bollywood’s most stylish celebs inspire you to dress out of the box. Think cutouts, coords, shimmer and shine in unexpected shades. Whether you’re heading to a house party, fancy dinner or secret Santa soiree, these celeb-approved looks bring just the right mix of glam, edge and holiday cheer.

IMAGE: Ananya Panday looks like shiny Christmas wrapping paper in a strapless sheer green dress dotted with tiny shimmery squares. Yes, it even has pockets! Diamond danglers seal the deal because holiday fits should sparkle and surprise. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria flipped the Christmas dress code on its head, hosting her party in a floral black tulle lehenga with a matching bralette. Red roses tucked into her bun and bold red lips were like cherries on a cake! Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

IMAGE: Twirl your way through the holidays like Samantha in a white-and-blue ombre fringe dress. Add a festive pop by finishing the look with a green belt. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

IMAGE: Wrapped, ribboned and ready to party. Krithi Shetty looks like a gift herself in a black-and-red polka dot cutout dress, finished with a huge satin bow at the midriff. Photograph: Kind courtesy Krithi Shetty/Instagram

IMAGE: Turn your office basic into a Christmas win. Shehnaaz Gill styles a crisp white shirt with a red overall skirt, proving that even your boardroom wear can turn into a holiday look with zero effort. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

IMAGE: Ditch the predictable reds, greens, whites and choose lilac this Christmas! Aneet Padda’s satin co-ord with an off-shoulder corset and matching pencil skirt is an effortless look that will make you stand out. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram