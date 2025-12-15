The Stars Who Sizzled In 2025: Samantha, Deepika...

Indian stars didn’t just attend global fashion moments in 2025, they owned them.

From front rows at fashion weeks to international red carpets, these actors didn’t just represent India, they redefined it on the world’s most stylish stages.

Whether it was couture, street style or full-blown runway moments, their looks made sure Indian style was impossible to ignore.

Let’s take a look at the desi stars who made waves globally this year.

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone turned Stockholm into her runway in a luscious red gown for Cartier’s high jewellery unveiling, topping it off with a diamond-and-sapphire necklace that made the icy city feel extra glamorous. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: She also made history by becoming the first Indian ever to serve on the jury at the 2025 LVMH Prize in Paris, a prestigious award for young fashion designers. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: Aishwarya Rai attends the Cannes Film Festival each year but made waves in 2025 in a glossy Manish Malhotra sari with a double drape, ruby jewels and that unmistakable sindoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai/Instagram

IMAGE: Switching gears, she hit Paris Fashion Week in a Manish Malhotra sherwani, reminding the global runway that Indian craftsmanship can hold its own anywhere, anytime. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai/Instagram

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt literally rewrote couture history by stepping onto the Cannes red carpet in Gucci’s very first interpretation of a sari. Indian drape, Italian luxury… a crossover we didn’t know we needed. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: She also stepped out for Gucci’s La Famiglia show in Milan in an oversized black fur coat and embossed stockings, exuding major ‘don’t mess with me’ energy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: As a Dior ambassador, Sonam Kapoor showed up in Kyoto, Japan, wearing a beige dress paired with an oversized trench, delivering her signature energy at the Dior Fall 25 show. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: She also owned the front row at London Fashion Week for Erdem, wearing a dreamy white dress as the brand paid tribute to the Godawan bird that is found in Rajasthan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: A pregnant Kiara Advani debuted at the Met Gala in a Gaurav Gupta creation, featuring a metallic breastplate and a cord element designed to symbolise the maternal connection with the umbilical cord. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor staged a style takeover at Paris Fashion Week in a full Miu Miu look featuring a skirt, jacket, mini and all. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna drenched herself in crystals at the grand opening of Swarovski’s 130-year gala in Los Angeles, Masters Of Light. She wore a sculpted corset with a sleek black long skirt. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Samantha lit up Piaget’s Play Of Shapes celebration in a one-shoulder violet gown with a fringe-trimmed sleeve, finished with a long statement necklace. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

IMAGE: Ananya Panday attended the BoF 500 event in a black halter peplum top with flowing palazzo pants. When the silhouette is strong, all you need is confidence to make it iconic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram