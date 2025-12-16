Rashmika, Ananya Get Jewel Happy With...

If there’s one colour palette that absolutely owns the holiday and wedding season, it's jewel tones.

Think emerald, ruby, sapphire -- shades that instantly make any outfit look luxe, festive and camera-ready. These colours flatter every skin tone and photograph beautifully in both day and night lighting.

Whether you’re dressing for cocktails, sangeet nights or December house parties, jewel tones deliver drama without feeling loud.

Here’s your guide to the best celeb-inspired jewel-tone looks to bookmark for the season.

Amethyst Purple

IMAGE: Samantha wears a rich one shoulder bodycon dress with a pallu style sleeve swaying on the side. The long necklace adds a touch of sparkle. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Citrine Yellow

IMAGE: Citrine yellow is bottled sunshine and Priyanka Chopra gladly showcases it in a yellow short kurta and lehenga set, styled with matching chudis and long danglers. It’s bright, happy and perfect for anyone who wants to glow without trying. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Topaz Teal

IMAGE: Ananya Panday’s vest-like embroidered blouse and colour-blocked lehenga is that playful yet polished jewel-tone moment that fits a sangeet night effortlessly. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Emerald Green

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor looks like a Christmas tree in an emerald green gown with a boned corset bodice and a shimmery skirt. Her green cross pendant seals the deal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Ruby Red

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor is in romance mode in a shiny red lehenga that sizzles even more with an off shoulder blouse and a sheer cape. A matching choker and a contrast green ring add just the right amount of festive pop. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Sapphire Blue

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor brings fairytale sparkle in a sapphire blue lehenga drenched in shimmer. The standout detail is the sequinned peacock feather motifs, giving the whole look a rich glow. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Turquoise